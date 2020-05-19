Four Nassau hospitals to receive $1M apiece from Hempstead Town

Hempstead Town Board members voted Tuesday to give $4 million to four hospitals for expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town passed an emergency resolution at its meeting to award $1 million each to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Valley Stream and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre.

The funding is a piece of $133 million in federal funding the Town of Hempstead received as part of the CARES Act for unbudgeted virus-related expenses.

“South Nassau dealt with the most patients of any of our town facilities,” Councilman Anthony D’Esposito said.

Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, who was attending her first in-person board meeting since recovering from COVID-19, praised health care workers and said hospitals like NUMC were helping patients with or without insurance.

“I have gone what many people have gone through,” Goosby said. “It’s a horrible situation when you’re suffering from what I’ve had. I want to make sure people are getting care who cannot travel and getting help through this act.”

Hempstead was the only town in the country to receive federal funding. The town received more than Nassau County, which received $103 million, based on the town’s population of 800,000 people The town has also awarded $2 million to food banks.

"“The health care workers at our four local hospitals have been on the front lines throughout this entire public health emergency, and this funding will hopefully help ease the tremendous burden these facilities have endured to keep us safe,” Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The town has not determined how the remaining $127 million will be spent and have faced calls from state senators and congressional representatives from Long Island to assist villages and Nassau County with COVID-19 operations. The funding cannot be used for lost budget revenue and can be clawed back if misappropriated.

The town also voted Tuesday to hire outside counsel with the Manhattan law firm Seward & Kissel for legal advice on how CARES Act funding should be spent.

Town board members also retained public relations firm Zimmerman/Edelson to handle the town’s COVID19 response.