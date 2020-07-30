TODAY'S PAPER
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Herman Cain and his wife Gloria Cain arrives

Herman Cain and his wife Gloria Cain arrives to speak during the scheduled opening of a local campaign headquarters on December 3, 2011 in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images/Scott Olson

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74.

A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

