All SUNY and CUNY students eligible for a vaccine booster shot must receive one within the next few weeks, and faculty must show proof of vaccination, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, as the state set another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

SUNY and CUNY students already must be vaccinated. But the omicron variant is much better able than previous variants to infect vaccinated people, although the vaccines still are highly effective at preventing serious illness. Boosters greatly reduce the chance of infection and illness.

Hochul also announced during her COVID-19 briefing from Albany that she was extending a statewide mandate from Jan. 15 to Feb. 1 for businesses to either require masking or proof of vaccination in indoor public places.

The SUNY and CUNY booster requirement goes into effect Jan. 15, Hochul said. Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving the second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.

A growing number of universities nationwide, including Columbia University and New York University in Manhattan, have in recent weeks announced booster shot requirements for eligible students.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the faculty vaccination requirement goes into effect.

Caren Gough, a lecturer in the science education program at Stony Brook University, said, "I totally agree with it. The more we get people vaccinated, the better we’ll be."

Gough, who said she is fully vaccinated and boosted, said the boosted protection doesn’t eliminate the possibility of getting sick, but people will get less sick.

"There’s a lot of unknowns, but I believe we have to go with what the science is telling us," she said.

Gough said the majority of students will return to school Jan. 24. But she’s already seeing more people on campus wearing masks outdoors. "Yes, yes, yes — we have to do this," she said of the booster.

She noted that her 7-year-old granddaughter, who was vaccinated but not boosted, contracted COVID-19. "She had fever, headache and stomach ache," Gough said.

Hochul’s higher education announcement came as COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers continued to surge.

In the past seven days, the number of COVID-19 patients in Long Island hospitals increased 73.3% — to 1,374 on Thursday, from 793 on Dec. 24, according to state data. On Wednesday, there were 1,230 patients with COVID-19 in Long Island hospitals.

Statewide, the increase over the same time period was 61.9% — to 7,919 on Thursday, from 4,891 on Dec. 24.

Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said at the briefing that "our hospital capacity is holding." But, she said, "We’re watching the data."

Pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions continued to climb, Bassett said. There have been 299 pediatric admissions so far in the week beginning Sunday, up from 70 in the week of Dec. 5 to 11, she said.

The state Thursday set a new one-day record for confirmed COVID-19 cases, the governor announced: 76,555.

"We’re breaking records every day, and we’ll probably continue to do so until we hit that downward trend, which we hope happens sooner rather than later," Hochul said.

Experts believe that actual case numbers likely were higher in the first weeks of the pandemic, when testing was scarce.

Meanwhile, Hochul's mask mandate has limited effect on Long Island. Incoming Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he will not enforce it, and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Thursday reiterated the county will not fine businesses for violating the mandate and instead is focusing on outreach and education.

The state is continuing to ship out COVID-19 tests to school districts, state operations director Katheryn Garcia said at the briefing. More than 37 million tests have been ordered, for schools, counties, state sites and other locations, she said.

By Saturday night, more than 5.28 million tests will have been shipped to school districts, Jordan Guerrein, spokesman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said in an interview.

Another 6 million tests are expected by Monday, with some going to school districts and others being sent elsewhere, such as to county emergency managers, he said.

With Craig Schneider