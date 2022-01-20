Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday the state is "looking at our options" of what to do about school district leaders on Long Island who are reportedly defying the governor's mandate for students and staff to wear masks indoors.

"We have been focusing on keeping kids in school. And it is very disappointing, and we’re looking at our options," she said in response to a question from Newsday. "I’ll just say that. I’m not gonna telegraph here what our plans are. But I take this very seriously, and I believe these school districts have a responsibility to follow what has been set forth.

"It is a well thought-out strategy and policy, and the state education department will be in communication with them," she added.

The governor was asked about the issue at an unrelated event on transportation after Newsday reported that according to a school psychologist and the head of the local teachers union, most students at Connetquot High School are wearing the masks below the nose or chin — or not at all.

Dr. Brad Lindell of Connetquot High School called the situation "out of control," while the head of the Connetquot Teachers Association, Tony Felicio, said he has sent numerous letters to school authorities since September complaining about widespread violations of the mask mandate in the schools.

Connetquot school officials said in statements Wednesday that they are enforcing the mandate.

"Throughout the pandemic, the district has worked to enforce all state mandates within an educational setting," the district said. "We have followed directives from health officials and communicated those guidelines consistently with students, teachers, staff and the community. Our building administrators ensure these protocols are in place on a daily basis in order to support the well-being of our schools."

Lindell this week sent a letter to the Board of Education laying out his complaints, and accused some school board members of ignoring the mandate because of a "political agenda." Felicio said the district is caving in to "anti-mask" parents by refusing to comply with the mandate.

Lindell is now sick with COVID-19, and believes he got infected at the school.

The Connetquot school board, in a statement said: "As the governing body of a school district, the Board’s role is to uphold the policies put in place by state and local officials. In that capacity, we have adopted and mandated all Covid health and safety measures within our schools."

Hochul has previously said that the State Department of Education could withhold funds from school districts if they ignore the mask mandate. She made that statement earlier this month after newly installed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman issued an order saying local school districts do not have to comply with the mandate.

On Thursday, the governor did not respond to a follow-up question asking whether she would cut the districts' funding.

"We have been very strong in our statement that we understand the frustration," Hochul said Thursday. "But the reality is, these masks are keeping people safe and alive, and that’s why we can have our children in school, and other parts of our country the children are being isolated back home again."

Teachers and union leaders in other districts said Thursday the mandate is being enforced in their schools.

Nakia Wolfe, head of the Amityville teachers union, said there are daily reminders to staff and students on the importance of wearing masks. He said the district remains vigilant about the mandate.

"We reinforce it every day. It’s something we take very seriously," said Wolfe, who also provides educational support for students struggling with math.

Wolfe said reminders follow the daily announcements and Pledge of Allegiance. They tell students to make sure to wear their mask on their mouth and nose, he said.

"The kids get reminders often, about the mask mandate and the reason why we need to follow it," he said.

Cordelia Anthony, a science teacher and head of the Farmingdale teachers union, said the district is taking the mandate seriously.

"It is definitely being enforced here in Farmingdale," Anthony said.

She said the board of education sent out a letter to staff and the community this week saying that the district will continue to enforce the requirement.

"Principals made announcements earlier this month to remind students that the policy is in effect," she said.

She said administrators were concerned there could be some backsliding due to the holiday break and the Blakeman announcement. So they’ve made extra announcements to remind everyone.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

