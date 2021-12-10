Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday ordered that masks be worn in all indoor public places unless the business or venue has a vaccination requirement.

Hochul said she was making the move as COVID-19 numbers surge throughout the state, and are expected to worsen with the holiday season and winter weather as people move indoors.

The measure is effective Dec. 13 through Jan. 15.

"As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season," she said.

Hochul said she was basing the decision on three different metrics: the increase in COVID-19 cases, reduced hospital capacity, and low vaccination rates in some areas.

The statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% since Thanksgiving, she said, while hospitalizations have increases by 29%.

The mask mandate applies to employees at the locations, as well as patrons. The order will be re-evaluated in January to determine if it should be continued or dropped.

Hochul has said for weeks that she was keeping all options on the table to deal with increasing COVID-19 indicators as the pandemic nears its two-year mark. The masking requirement is one of her strongest actions yet, and she referred to it as a "major action."

The governor's mandate falls short of recommendations from medical experts to implement the same policy New York City is using. In the city, people must show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, movie theaters, museums, and other public locations.

New York City has the lowest positivity average in the state, at about 2.5%. Long Island’s level is about 6%, and some areas upstate are as high as 10%.

On some days, Long Island is producing nearly as many new cases of COVID-19 as New York City, even though the city has triple the population.

The city's numbers, however, skyrocketed to more than 4,200 cases on Wednesday.

This story is developing.

