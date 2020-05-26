TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

If second wave comes as economy reopens, hospitals say they're prepared

Dr. Patrick O'Shaugnessy, executive vice president and chief

Dr. Patrick O'Shaugnessy, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Catholic Health Services, said the new normal will include people carrying a mask, wipes and gloves everywhere. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

If the reopening of Long Island leads to an increase in COVID-19 patients, Long Island hospital executives said they're prepared.

Hospitals in the region have seen a steady decline of patients since the peak, which took place around April 10. Health systems have reported a drop of 80% in patients since.

"The second time around is like having a second child in that it's a lot easier," said Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer at Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state. "We expanded by 2,000 beds when the pandemic hit. We could do that again tomorrow if we had to."

In March as the pandemic hit New York, Battinelli said Northwell also had "no idea" how much personal protective equipment it should stockpile or how many employees should be moved to support an outbreak.

"There were a lot of what ifs," he said. "It turned out we were all right with PPE, but this time we have a better idea of what we need."

Long Island will start its first phase of reopening Wednesday, after a coronavirus shutdown of nonessential businesses that's lasted more than two months, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. He added that the region needs to be aware of any resurgence.

The first phase of reopening is geared to restore economic activity in construction, manufacturing, curbside retail or in-store pickup, as well as wholesale trade and agriculture, and forestry, fishing and hunting, according to state guidelines.

Battinelli said he expects further COVID-19 spread to be more aggressive once travel and mass transit starts back.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

"When you look at airports, subways and escalators, these are indoor areas with a density of exchanges," he said. "But hopefully it will be OK, because people will still wear a mask and socially distance properly."

Dr. Patrick O'Shaugnessy, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Catholic Health Services, said "all the trends are good, but there this is no time for complacency."

He said the new normal will include "situational awareness," which means as people leave their house, it could include carrying a mask, wipes and gloves everywhere.

O'Shaughnessy said Catholic Health Services in March expanded its bed capacity by between 50% and 70% at each of its six hospitals on Long Island. 

"We can flip back to COVID operations in 48 to 72 hours," he said. 

NYU Winthrop is seeing 10 times more non-COVID-19 patients than COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, said Dr. Joseph Greco, the Mineola-based hospital's chief of hospital operations. He expects the trend away from COVID-19 patients to continue.

"We've seen people go out the last few weekends, and maybe throw caution to the wind a little bit," he said. "We haven't seen the numbers go up. Luckily we continue to see a decrease. But if that changes, and there is a surge of some kind, we will be ready."

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

A mask-wearing New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo: 'Long Island will start opening tomorrow'
Healthcare workers conduct coronavirus testing in the parking Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Main Street in Northport on April 28. The FAQ: How Long Island's economy will reopen
A sign with the message to "CANCEL THE NY pols say rent vouchers, not rent strike, the answer
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media NHL unveils its return to play format and strategy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search