WASHINGTON — The House stood poised to approve a bipartisan $484 billion interim coronavirus spending package to fund a small business program, health care providers, and virus testing and contact tracing in an extraordinary session Thursday.

Meeting in person in the House chamber amid a pandemic that has shut down all but essential activities, lawmakers practiced social distancing and many wore protective masks as they were expected to vote to pass the fourth emergency relief measure to address the pandemic.

The bill has wide bipartisan support and President Donald Trump has promised to sign the bill as soon as it is passed.

The expected passage of the interim measure brings the total Congress has agreed to spend to help businesses large and small, hospitals and health care providers, and states and local governments to $2.5 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office reported.

The vote comes after the announcement that another 4.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits, bringing the total to more than 26 million who have lost their jobs during the economic shutdown in the effort to curb spread of the deadly virus.

“Congress again has taken important steps in addressing this crisis,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), “by passing three bills of over $2 trillion in desperately needed emergency relief. We started emergency mitigation for the impact on the health and the economy of our country. We hope soon to get to a recovery phase, but right now we're still in mitigation.”

Pelosi spoke with her mask pulled down, setting an example that most other lawmakers followed, though House staff and some members including Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) continued to wear theirs while talking.

Hundreds of House members left their home districts to go to Washington because, unlike in the Senate, some of the more than 400 lawmakers objected to allow passage of the bill with unanimous consent.

The House opened its first session since the end of March with a debate on Pelosi’s proposal for a select committee to oversee the spending of the trillions of dollars on the pandemic, based on the Senate panel created for World War II spending.

Republicans said they oppose it as redundant of other oversight committees and federal watchdogs in the bill and another Democratic attempt to attack Trump. But Democrats insisted Congress needs to conduct specific oversight.

The select committee is expected to be approved on a party-line vote.

But Pelosi withdrew a vote on a measure to allow members to cast proxy votes for absent colleagues because of the pandemic. She said a bipartisan group will review the issue.