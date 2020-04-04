Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

A Huntington Hospital nurse of 13 years has died from coronavirus, a hospital official said.

John Abruzzo "was among the brave caregivers dedicated to their patients during this challenging time," said Susan Knoepffler, chief nursing officer at Huntington Hospital, in a statement.

Hospital officials did not say in the statement what day Abruzzo died or when he contracted the virus.

Abruzzo is survived by a wife and two children, along with a brother who also works at the hospital, the hospital said in the statement.

"We at Huntington Hospital are devastated by the loss of our colleague," Knoepffler said. "We mourn his loss and hold his family in our thoughts and prayers."

Abruzzo began working at Huntington Hospital, part of the Northwell Health system, in 2002 as a security officer before becoming a nurse at the hospital in 2007.

He attended the University of Texas at Arlington from 2008-2011, where he received his bachelor of science degree in nursing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Knoepffler said the team at the hospital "is a family that now mourns the loss of one of its own. But as we grieve, we will also persevere in caring for our patients with the grace and strength that John displayed day in and day out."

Check back for more on this developing story.