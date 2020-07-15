Huntington to show summer drive-in movies at mall, beach

Free movie night is still on for Huntington residents this summer, but with a twist — all showings will be drive-in, including at the Walt Whitman Shops.

Town Board Member Mark Cuthbertson said the town has partnered with the Simon Property Group to use a parking lot at no cost at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station to show four drive-in movies. The other drive-in location will be Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.

The mall lot can fit almost double the number of vehicles compared with 150 at the beach, allowing for more families to safely watch a show during the coronavirus pandemic, Cuthbertson said.

Cuthbertson also is asking moviegoers to bring nonperishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

“The food drive will help meet a need that is out there and acute,” he said. “Since people are getting this nice, free entertainment we thought we would ask them to make a nonperishable food donation.”

Karen Boorshtein, president and chief executive of Family Service League, said more than 500 food items were collected at the first movie night held at the mall earlier this week, which will go a long way to helping families in need.

“We’re delighted because we see the need in Huntington growing throughout the pandemic as people continue to adjust, struggle to have their jobs return to the full capacity of what it was or being furloughed, and they’re worried about how they are going to feed their families,” she said.

Any nonperishable food item is welcome, including beans, soup, pasta, peanut butter, jelly as well as fresh fruit, such as melons and apples.

The upcoming movie schedule at the mall is "Grease" on July 20; "Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker" on July 27 and "Jumanji: The Next Level" on Aug. 17. Movies at Crab Meadow Beach are "Toy Story 4" on Aug. 3 and "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" on Aug. 10.

Tickets are required to attend the event and is open to Huntington residents only, one ticket per household.

All movies are shown on a 40-foot screen with an 8:30 p.m. start time.

To register and for more information go to huntingtonny.gov/movies2020.

