Woman isolated by pandemic gets to see loved ones to celebrate 104th birthday

After more than a year away from her great-grandchildren and other loved ones due to COVID-19 guidelines, Ilona Apfelbaum was able to celebrate her 104th birthday by seeing them again Saturday morning during a visit at the nursing home where she lives in Port Washington.

For 20 minutes, Apfelbaum was able to see her daughter Judy Karp, her granddaughters Lara Behan, 46, and Marci Reilly, 43, and her great-grandchildren Morgan Behan, 14, Ashley Behan, 9, and Dylan Reilly, 5, at Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Port Washington.

Apfelbaum — a former Queens resident whose father had her emigrate from Slovakia in the 1940s as the Nazi Party began their occupation campaign across Europe — previously had health issues, yet she was in good spirits days before the Saturday visit, Karp said.

"I saw her during visitation and said, ‘So, Mom, in a few days, you’re going to be 104’ and she said, ‘104? Wow, who would have thought?’ " Karp said with a chuckle.

Karp, 72, of Oceanside, said after a tough year during which Apfelbaum, whose actual birthday is Tuesday, had to keep away from much of her family during the pandemic, the matriarch appeared "very grateful and happy" to have seen them.

"During last year when I’ve visited her, she always asked about her family, that’s been her main concern. Even though we were able to keep in touch with her through the apps and the iPhones, it’s still not the same thing. The kids were able to give her a little touch today. They couldn’t hug her and kiss her, but they were able to touch her and those were memories they had more frequently before COVID," Karp said.

Regardless, Karp said she was grateful her mother was able to share the moment with her loved ones.

"As we were leaving, my older daughter was crying because we know in our hearts that we’re approaching the time when we’re not going to be fortunate to have her around. So, this opportunity was just special. Heartbreaking, but special," Karp said.