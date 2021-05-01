TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Woman isolated by pandemic gets to see loved ones to celebrate 104th birthday

Ilona Apfelbaum, who turns 104 Tuesday, celebrates her

Ilona Apfelbaum, who turns 104 Tuesday, celebrates her birthday Saturday with her son-in-law Henry Karp, daughter Judy Karp, great-granddaughters Ashley Behan, 9, and Dylan Reilly, 5, and granddaughter Lara Behan, all of Oceanside, at Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Port Washington. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

After more than a year away from her great-grandchildren and other loved ones due to COVID-19 guidelines, Ilona Apfelbaum was able to celebrate her 104th birthday by seeing them again Saturday morning during a visit at the nursing home where she lives in Port Washington.

For 20 minutes, Apfelbaum was able to see her daughter Judy Karp, her granddaughters Lara Behan, 46, and Marci Reilly, 43, and her great-grandchildren Morgan Behan, 14, Ashley Behan, 9, and Dylan Reilly, 5, at Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Port Washington.

Apfelbaum — a former Queens resident whose father had her emigrate from Slovakia in the 1940s as the Nazi Party began their occupation campaign across Europe — previously had health issues, yet she was in good spirits days before the Saturday visit, Karp said.

"I saw her during visitation and said, ‘So, Mom, in a few days, you’re going to be 104’ and she said, ‘104? Wow, who would have thought?’ " Karp said with a chuckle.

Karp, 72, of Oceanside, said after a tough year during which Apfelbaum, whose actual birthday is Tuesday, had to keep away from much of her family during the pandemic, the matriarch appeared "very grateful and happy" to have seen them.

"During last year when I’ve visited her, she always asked about her family, that’s been her main concern. Even though we were able to keep in touch with her through the apps and the iPhones, it’s still not the same thing. The kids were able to give her a little touch today. They couldn’t hug her and kiss her, but they were able to touch her and those were memories they had more frequently before COVID," Karp said.

Regardless, Karp said she was grateful her mother was able to share the moment with her loved ones.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

"As we were leaving, my older daughter was crying because we know in our hearts that we’re approaching the time when we’re not going to be fortunate to have her around. So, this opportunity was just special. Heartbreaking, but special," Karp said.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Alana Gill, a freshman at Stony Brook University,
SBU students joining study of Moderna vaccine effectiveness
Opponents of a bill to repeal Connecticut's religious
Momentum grows for closing gaps in U.S. vaccine requirements
A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on
De Blasio wants to reopen NYC by July; Cuomo wants it to happen before then
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media
U.S. to limit travel from India amid devastating rise in COVID cases
A ceremony honoring workers who died this past
On-the-job COVID-19 deaths the focus of labor memorial
Didn’t find what you were looking for?