TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
45° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Nassau and Suffolk ask businesses to tell them what help they need

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Nassau County

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran both have established advisory panels of business executives, economic developers, planners and others; they are pictured in a file photo from December.  Credit: Howard Schnapp

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Long Island’s county governments are collecting information on how businesses are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of helping them recover with federal and state funds, officials said.

The counties have online questionnaires that they’re urging company owners and executives to complete.

The Nassau survey may be found at hofstra.edu/economicimpact, with responses due by April 1.

The Suffolk survey may be found at suffolkcountyny.force.com/public/request/DOLBUSIMP/details. There is no deadline for responses, a county spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“We are entering unprecedented territory, but we are committed to doing everything possible to support local businesses and provide guidance as the situation continues to evolve,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Both he and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran have established advisory panels of business executives, economic developers, planners and others.

The Nassau panel is led by Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz and Nassau IDA chairman Richard Kessel. Hofstra is administering the survey of businesses and nonprofits and will analyze the data.

Kessel said this week the IDA is reviewing proposals from development firms, one of which will be selected to advise the county on economic recovery initiatives.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

“Working together as a business community will be critical to our future success once the crisis subsides,” he said.

Kevin Law, who, as president of the Long Island Association business group, serves on the Nassau advisory panel, said it’s critical for business owners and executives in both counties to complete the questionnaires.

“We need to know some of the struggles that local businesses are facing because county government isn’t going to be able to solve all their problems,” Law said. “We need to be able to relay this information to Governor [Andrew M.] Cuomo and our federal representatives.”

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Wednesday March 25, NY confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 30,000; LI has more than 5,000 cases
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a live press briefing Watch Gov. Cuomo's live press briefing
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin steps out of a White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Stew Leonard Jr., president of the chain, in Grocery stores install barriers to protect cashiers and customers
Wake Forest junior Miles Middleton talks about having LI college students, their campus lives disrupted, struggle to adjust
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search