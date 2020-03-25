Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Long Island’s county governments are collecting information on how businesses are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of helping them recover with federal and state funds, officials said.

The counties have online questionnaires that they’re urging company owners and executives to complete.

The Nassau survey may be found at hofstra.edu/economicimpact, with responses due by April 1.

The Suffolk survey may be found at suffolkcountyny.force.com/public/request/DOLBUSIMP/details. There is no deadline for responses, a county spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“We are entering unprecedented territory, but we are committed to doing everything possible to support local businesses and provide guidance as the situation continues to evolve,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Both he and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran have established advisory panels of business executives, economic developers, planners and others.

The Nassau panel is led by Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz and Nassau IDA chairman Richard Kessel. Hofstra is administering the survey of businesses and nonprofits and will analyze the data.

Kessel said this week the IDA is reviewing proposals from development firms, one of which will be selected to advise the county on economic recovery initiatives.

“Working together as a business community will be critical to our future success once the crisis subsides,” he said.

Kevin Law, who, as president of the Long Island Association business group, serves on the Nassau advisory panel, said it’s critical for business owners and executives in both counties to complete the questionnaires.

“We need to know some of the struggles that local businesses are facing because county government isn’t going to be able to solve all their problems,” Law said. “We need to be able to relay this information to Governor [Andrew M.] Cuomo and our federal representatives.”