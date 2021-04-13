U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine, but expects restart in 'matter of days'

Medical experts are telling people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine not to panic, as the federal government recommended a "pause" in using the vaccine following reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

New York State on Tuesday said it would stop using the single-dose vaccine at state sites while federal agencies investigate the clotting. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said people who were slated to get vaccinated on Tuesday with J&J at the Nassau Coliseum would get Moderna shots instead.

"I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare," Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference. "However, COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority. We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause."

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they were investigating six cases of unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. There was one death.

The CDC and FDA are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot to contact their health care provider. Krilov said they preferably should be examined by a hematologist, who specializes in blood disorders.

Dr. Leonard Krilov, an infectious disease specialist and chief of pediatrics at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, said if the clots were caused by the vaccine, they likely were triggered by inflammation caused by the body’s immune system response to the vaccine.

But, he said, that same type of inflammation can occur when someone contracts the coronavirus, and clotting is "relatively common" in people with COVID-19. The risk of getting a blood clot from a vaccine is "dramatically less than the disease" causing a blood clot, he said.

Dr. Bruce Farber, a member of the state clinical advisory task force and chief of infectious diseases at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, said it's his hope the pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a short one.

"It would be an extraordinary disappointing chain of events with a profound effect on controlling the epidemic if this vaccine is taken off the market," Farber said, adding that the state committee plans to meet in the late afternoon on Tuesday. "I don't want to jump to conclusions."

New York State announced Tuesday morning that it will "follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps," Dr. Howard Zucker, New York's health commissioner, said in a statement. "All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine."

The J&J vaccine was an ideal option for transient populations, including people in homeless shelters and students, because of the single dose, Nassau County Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein said. The other authorized vaccines, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, require two doses spaced out over several weeks.

"Johnson and Johnson has not lost its emergency use authorization," Eisenstein said. "It’s just paused to be evaluated, and that’s not unusual when new vaccines are rolled out."

Nassau County officials said 968 people received the J&J vaccine through points of distribution such as Nassau Community College. In addition, 135 inmates received the vaccine. Overall, more than 600,000 Nassau residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the county said.

Nassau residents who have received the J&J vaccine and have questions can call the county hotline at 516-227-9570.

Some Long Island pharmacists also have been using the J&J vaccine. Nathan Mohan, owner of New Island Pharmacy in Deer Park and co-owner of West Islip Pharmacy in West Islip, said he has postponed his J&J vaccine appointments due to the state pause.

If the pause extends into next week, he hopes to receive more doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Nassau's plan to vaccinate homebound residents is on hold since it hinged on using the J&J vaccine. Curran said they are exploring the use of other vaccines for that program.

Krilov worried that some who received the J&J vaccine would now incorrectly believe they were deliberately given an inferior vaccine.

"It may pose some concerns about, ‘Oh you’re giving us the dangerous vaccine and keeping the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for different populations,’ " he said.

Krilov said it is yet to be determined whether the clots were caused by the J&J vaccine or some other reason. Many people who have never received a vaccine also get blood clots, he said.

But, he said, "It’s an unusual type of clotting," so there’s a strong possibility the vaccine did cause it.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Officials said they do not know how many people in Nassau County have been inoculated with the J&J vaccine. Eisenstein said it’s a much smaller number than those who received the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. He said any leftover J&J vaccine is being stored and refrigerated. It can sit safely in a refrigerator for 30 days.

The J&J vaccine is similar to the vaccine from AstraZeneca that has been used widely in Europe but has not been authorized in the United States. There were 220 blood clot cases out of 34 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Krilov said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are different from the J&J vaccine in how they stimulate the body’s immune system, Krilov said. But he worried that people who are already vaccine-hesitant will lump all three together and may be less likely to be inoculated with any vaccine.

"If you already have some doubts, anything that comes out that’s a new wrinkle and raises concerns, it could potentially exacerbate those concerns," he said.

The CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat said authorities have not seen similar clots after use of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and that people should continue to get vaccinated with those shots.

Farber said the news may be used to push anti anti-vaccination sentiment.

"It'll be important to educate people and have everyone look at the risk-reward ratio," Farber said.

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases.

With AP