Cuomo: J&J vaccine to resume 'effective immediately' in NY

New York will resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday morning, hours after the federal government lifted an 11-day "pause" on J&J inoculations following reports of rare blood clots linked to them.

Nassau County will resume use, Executive Laura Curran said, as will New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Suffolk County officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether, and when, the county would resume vaccinations. They had previously said they would await state guidance.

Cuomo said in a statement that "world-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume. The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration ended the pause Friday night, shortly after a CDC advisory committee voted 10-4 to recommend resumption of J&J vaccinations with a warning about the very small potential for blood clots.

"The data has shown the vaccine's known benefits far outweigh the potential and extremely rare risks," State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement. "But we urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their health care provider. We will continue to communicate regular updates and guidance from the federal government to providers and the general public about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and all vaccines on the market."

Fifteen women, most under age 50, developed blood clots out of nearly 8 million people in the United States given the J&J shot, federal officials said Friday during the committee’s meeting. Three died and seven remain hospitalized.

The April 13 pause was not mandatory, but New York and other states followed the federal recommendation and halted vaccinations.

Before the pause, the J&J vaccine was used in a variety of locations, including mass vaccination sites and pharmacies. The one-shot vaccine is seen as especially helpful in inoculating homebound residents, homeless people, rural residents, jail inmates, college students planning to leave campus for summer break, and others for whom two shots weeks apart poses logistical challenges.

The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, require two doses. They are made differently than the J&J vaccine, and neither has been linked to blood clot risks.

Use at mass vaccination sites

Nassau had suspended its homebound vaccination program while federal and state officials were reviewing the J&J vaccine, Curran said in an interview.

"I’m very happy the pause was lifted and we can vaccinate our homebound folks," she said.

The vaccine also will be used with homeless people and with jail inmates, among others, Curran said. It will be used at mass vaccination sites — it had been scheduled to be administered at Nassau Coliseum on April 13, the day the pause was announced, and some doses had been given there before that — if there's enough supply, she said. Production problems had caused a sharp drop in J&J vaccine shipments even before the pause was announced.

Curran said it’s not yet clear when the first post-pause J&J shots will be administered in Nassau, because appointments for the inoculations have to be made first. Residents know when they sign up for inoculations which vaccine they'll be receiving, she said.

Nassau has 230 J&J doses left over from the pause, and more had been scheduled to arrive before the pause went into effect, county spokeswoman Christine Geed said. The county expects to find out on Monday how many more doses will be supplied, she said.

The J&J vaccine is the easiest to store of the three options. Unopened vials can be stored in refrigerators until the medication's expiration date, the CDC says.

Curran said that again giving residents a choice of three vaccines is especially important now, when appointments are much easier to obtain than several weeks ago.

"Now we’re at the point where we have appointments that are going unfilled," with the county turning to social media to get people to sites to use extra doses, she said.

Many of those who remain unvaccinated may be less enthusiastic about vaccines than those already inoculated, and prioritizing convenience, she said.

"We want to make sure we’re accommodating everyone," Curran said. "If they want the Johnson and Johnson, and they want the one dose, I’m very happy we’re able to supply that now, if that’s their preference."

County residents receiving the J&J vaccine will be given warnings about the rare blood clots in written information sheets that already are handed out for each of the three vaccines, and in verbal discussions, she said.

De Blasio touts J&J vaccine

De Blasio said that in New York City, the J&J vaccine will be used for homebound residents, with mobile bus and van programs and in pop-up sites such as houses of worship.

"I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with our Health Commissioner Dr. Chokshi," the mayor said in a statement, referring to Dr. Dave Chokshi. "We know firsthand that the vaccine is safe and effective."

Chokshi said in a statement that, "If I had the chance to decide again, knowing what I know now, I would still choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

Cuomo also received the J&J vaccine.

De Blasio said that some health care providers will first use up their supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines before switching back to J&J.

Zucker urged "all New Yorkers to get whichever vaccine is available to them, as quickly as possible, so we can finally defeat this virus and continue our path towards fully reopening our communities and economy."

Some advisory committee members wanted stronger measures to warn women about the risks of blood clots, but all 14 agreed use of the J&J vaccine should resume, panel chairman Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas' health secretary, said in an interview after the vote.

In their discussions Friday, committee members said that the few blood clot cases should be put in context, because COVID-19 can cause blood clots, as can everyday medications such as birth control pills.

Amid preparations for the resumption of J&J inoculations, Cuomo announced in a statement Saturday afternoon that nearly 1.2 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been administered in the past week. Nearly 44% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, and almost 31% are fully vaccinated.

In Nassau County, nearly a half-million residents are now fully vaccinated. More than half the population — 684,113 people — has received at least one dose.

Suffolk's vaccination rates remain lower. Just over 43% of the population — 641,439 people — has gotten at least one dose, and nearly 440,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

The state's 7-day positivity rate Friday had dipped to its lowest level since Nov. 9: 2.27%. COVID-19 hospitalizations also dropped.

Long Island's positivity rate fell to 2.42%, the same as New York City's. Three upstate regions now have higher rates. Earlier in the year, Long Island's rate had consistently been the highest or second-highest rate.

The state's method of calculating positivity rates differs from that used by New York City and typically leads to significantly lower rates. On Thursday, the city reported its 7-day rate as 4.1%, while the state said it was 2.45%. Counties outside New York City rely on the state for positivity rates.

Hospitalizations fell below 3,300 for the first time since Nov. 27, according to state data. The 3,294 people in hospitals with COVID-19 is down 540 in the past week.

Forty more New Yorkers died of the disease Friday, including two in Suffolk County. No Nassau residents died of COVID-19 Friday.

Of the 4,164 positive coronavirus test results released Friday, 325 were in Suffolk and 283 were in Nassau.

