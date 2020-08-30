Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo hinted that Jake’s 58 and New York State’s three other commercial casinos -- shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic -- may be given the green light to reopen soon.

“We will have an announcement next week,” Cuomo said Sunday during a conference call with reporters. “It is going to be positive news.”

Casino operators have ripped the governor for not allowing their facilities to reopen even though six upstate casinos operated by the Oneida and Seneca nations opened for business in June, albeit with limited capacity. Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods also opened in June, while Atlantic City casinos began opening in July.

Casino operators say thousands of jobs could be lost if the state’s four casinos and 11 “racinos” do not reopen soon. Cuomo has said he understands their frustration but that casinos are non-essential businesses and, like theaters and indoor dining establishments, could serve as vectors for transmission of a virus that has killed more than 25,000 people in the state.

“I understand their point, I understand their economic reality, I understand the feeling that you see other places opening up but you still can’t go back to work,” Cuomo said Sunday.

Jon Schneider, a spokesman for Suffolk OTB, which operates Jake’s 58, said he was not aware of any pending announcement to reopen casinos and racinos. But Jake’s 58 has already been making preparations to reopen in a way that keeps patrons and employees safe, he said.

“Based on what the governor said, we are optimistic,” Schneider said

Schneider said the Islandia casino undergoes regular and rigorous deep cleaning, and that the air in the facility will be scrubbed by high-quality filters. Patrons will be given cards that explain they will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and undergo temperature checks when they enter the casino, he said. They will also be required to show identification that will be used to trace guests in case of an outbreak at the casino, he said.

Schneider said most of the casino’s 200 workers have been furoloughed for months and that they are eager to get back to work. “Jake’s is the most successful casino in New York because of the men and women who work there,” he said.