Jones Beach COVID-19 mass vaccination site to close on July 19

Drivers line up for the COVID-19 vaccine at

Drivers line up for the COVID-19 vaccine at Jones Beach in January. Credit: James Carbone

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
The Jones Beach COVID-19 mass vaccination site will shut down on July 19, along with three other similar sites in the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

The other state-run sites are the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport and SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica.

Cuomo announced the closings as the number of people seeking vaccinations declines in New York, though he has emphasized that more people need the shots to wipe out the virus.

The governor has recently announced other closings of state-run vaccination sites, including one at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

"As our vaccination efforts continue across the state, we are continuing to target communities that have lower vaccination rates and using every tool at our disposal to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker," Cuomo said.

"In line with this strategy, the downscaling of our mass vaccination sites is proceeding as planned and we are shifting resources to where they are most needed, so we can get more shots into people's arms and defeat this virus once and for all."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Bart Jones has covered religion, immigration and major breaking news at Newsday since 2000. A former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela, he is the author of “HUGO! The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution.”

