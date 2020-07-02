TODAY'S PAPER
Jones Beach, Montauk Downs pools to open

Swimming pool at Jones Beach, June 27, 2020

Swimming pool at Jones Beach, June 27, 2020 in Wantagh, N.Y. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The one remaining public pool at Wantagh’s Jones Beach State Park will open Friday, officials said.

So will the park's newly renovated West Games area between the West Bathhouse — dominated by the open swimming pool — and the Central Mall.

And the only other pool at a state park, which is in Montauk Downs, also opens on Friday.

Most state park beaches opened Memorial Day weekend, though the two pools had remained closed due to concerns their popularity might make it too hard to protect people from COVID-19.

Any swimmers must remain at least six feet apart and wear masks when out of the water, officials said.

The new games at Jones Beach offer the traditional — shuffleboard and miniature golf, for example — and more modern activities, such as pickleball and cornhole.

The new miniature golf course features models of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels as well as the Northwell Health Theater at Jones Beach.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

