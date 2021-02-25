'Left in limbo': Some vaccinated at Jones Beach await assurance

After the state’s revelation that 81 people had been injected on Feb. 15 with syringes containing an ineffective coronavirus vaccine at a Jones Beach drive-in site, the governor’s office promised that emails would be sent to the 1,298 others vaccinated there that day to assure them their shots were effective.

But it’s unclear how many, if any, such emails actually went out — or how those without email would be contacted.

Among those still waiting is Charon Heller of Massapequa Park, who got a shot at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 15 at Jones Beach.

"I’m afraid of the virus. I really am. I’ve seen far too many people die, and I thought this was just one step closer to leading a normal life, and now I’m left in limbo," said Heller, a regional manager for a pharmaceutical company who wants to be sure her shot came from an effective dose.

On Monday, a spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, Jack Sterne, acknowledged that some vaccines were rendered ineffective after a staffer added a hand warmer to a cooler carrying syringes between an on-site pharmacy and tents where the shots are administered to the public. The addition of the hand-warmer, which is not protocol, led the vaccine cooler to exceed the proper temperature, he said.

There are said to be no health effects for getting a too-warm vaccine, but anyone who got one of the mishandled shots should be revaccinated, according to the State Health Department on Monday, when the mistake was disclosed to the public.

Sterne said Monday that each of the 81 people had been contacted, either via a telephone call or a voice message. Sterne did not provide a breakdown of how many of the 81 had been reached.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

In addition, he said that the 1,298 people whose vaccines were unaffected by the mishap would get an email from the state. Sterne has not answered a list of follow-up questions in the days since.

Among remaining unanswered questions about the mishap: When, how and by whom was the mishap discovered?

Evelina Braude of Queens, who got her shot Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Jones Beach, read in the news about the mishap and has been diligently refreshing her email — checking the spam folder, too — but so far no email from the state, nor has she been able to get answers on the phone.

"I’m hoping my shot was good," she said, "but I just don’t know."

Braude said she called up the state vaccine hotline, and was told, "If you had some side effects, you’re probably good." She said she wants to know for sure.

"I’m thinking of going to Jones Beach in person," she said.

Lucille Lyons of New Hyde Park, a retired CPA, said she doesn't think she was affected, since her vaccine was in the morning — the mishap happened in the afternoon, Sterne said — but wouldn’t mind an emailed reassurance.

"You know, you worry. You don’t know what’s going on," she said. "You hear there’s bad vaccine, and then you hear nothing."

Jill Levy, a lawyer who lives in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood, said she's tried and tried calling the state’s vaccine hotline and checking email for her father, Stuart Levy of Merrick, 85, an engineer, but can’t seem to get any clarification. Whoever answers has no answers, she said, on a topic that is no trivial matter.

"It’s not a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon," she said. "This is life-and-death stuff."