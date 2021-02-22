TODAY'S PAPER
Some COVID vaccines given out at Jones Beach on Feb. 15 were ineffective, state says

Some of the vaccines disseminated at the Jones

Some of the vaccines disseminated at the Jones Beach vaccination site on Feb. 15 were not kept at the proper temperature, the State Department of Health said. Credit: James Carbone

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Some ineffective vaccines were administered on Feb. 15 at New York State's drive-in vaccination site at Jones Beach, the state Health Department disclosed Monday.

Spokeswoman Jill Montag said "there was no health risk" from receiving the ineffective shots, "an extremely small number of individuals [were] impacted," and those appointments are to be rescheduled.

She said the ineffective shots constituted 81 of the 1,379 doses administered that day.

"New Yorkers’ health and safety is our top priority, and due to this vaccine’s very specific temperature sensitivity, we have a process in place to identify if any temperature excursions occur," she wrote in an email. "This process worked, allowing us to quickly pinpoint this issue, identify the extremely small number of individuals impacted, and immediately begin taking action."

She did not explain what caused the shots to be at the wrong temperature, or how the error was discovered. Nor did the state name the lot numbers of the affected vaccines.

The two vaccines approved in the United States — by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — require extra cold storage. The state did not say which of these two was given Feb. 15.

Since the Jones Beach site opened in mid-January, tens of thousands of vaccines have been administered there, Montag said.

A worker who answered the phone Monday afternoon at the state's vaccine line, 833-NYS-4-VAX, said that she and her colleagues know what's been reported in the press.

"The only thing we have right now is what they say on the news," she said, adding: "People have been calling, and then we pull up the news, and then we know it was real what people were saying."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

