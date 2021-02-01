An FDNY firefighter from Long Island with more than 30 years on the job has died of COVID-19, the department's first active department firefighter killed by the deadly virus, officials said Sunday.

Joseph Ferrugia, 61, was the 13th member of the department member overall to die of the virus, said FDNY officials who did not provide his home town.

"This horrific illness has taken far too many lives, and now it has killed a man who bravely served New Yorkers for three decades," Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement. "He ran toward danger his entire career, searching for those trapped by flames and doing all he could to save them."

Ferrugia, a father of three adult children, joined the department in October 1990 and was assigned to Ladder Company 142 in Queens, the department said. He was most recently assigned to the Rebreather Unit where he trained firefighters and responded to emergency incidents underground and in tunnels.

The FDNY said the senior firefighter was twice cited for bravery and responded to Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks.

[Ferrugia] was a World Trade Center first responder and a senior Firefighter whose actions saved the lives of others and made his fellow members safer," said a statement posted to the FDNY's official Instagram page. "He is the first active FDNY Firefighter to die due to COVID-19."

Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his condolences on Twitter.

"We call our @FDNY firefighters New York’s Bravest because they fight for our city to the very end. That was true of Firefighter Joseph Ferrugia," the mayor wrote. "Join me in keeping his family, friends, and brothers and sisters in the FDNY in your thoughts tonight."