State extends prohibitions against penalties for COVID-related work absences 

New York is joining several other states and municipalities that have extended prohibitions against employers penalizing workers for COVID-19-related absences.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday barring public employers from firing or otherwise disciplining workers for using sick leave or other time off to quarantine, seek medical care, or for other absences connected to the coronavirus.

Other places that passed anti-retaliation laws, enacted ordinances or issued orders related to the pandemic and employment include Colorado, New Jersey, Michigan and Chicago.

Speaking of the legislation he signed, Cuomo said in a news release: "No one should have to suffer a penalty for missing work because of COVID, and under this new law, every public employee in our state will get the protection they deserve — so they don't have to face unfair consequences for doing what was necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones."

The state previously guaranteed paid leave for those under precautionary or mandatory quarantine related to COVID-19, as well as mandated time off from work to go get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Also Thursday, Cuomo’s office announced that two New Yorkers had died on Wednesday from the virus — one of whom was in Suffolk County, with the other in Rockland County.

With the two deaths, the total number of New Yorkers to die from the virus rose to 42,974.

Although the pace of vaccination has slowed since becoming available in December to the American public, the numbers of those getting shots are nevertheless rising, according to Cuomo’s office.

About 69.5% of New Yorkers 18 and older have gotten at least one dose, with 64% having a completed vaccine series, Cuomo’s office reported.

On Long Island, for example, 3,299 more people got at least one dose on Wednesday, bringing the total of shots administered by Nassau- and Suffolk-based providers to 1.5 million. Statewide, 23,716 people received at least one dose on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 11.5 million.

Also Thursday morning, at his daily news conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promoted the forthcoming return of the Fourth of July fireworks display on the East River.

His director of citywide events, Dan Gross, said a prior plan to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated fireworks spectators was being shelved in place of one that merely urges unvaccinated spectators to wear a mask.

"The only stipulation being, if you are unvaccinated, it is strongly encouraged that you wear a mask," Gross said, adding: "So, we're going to be reverting back to a posture of past Fourth of July fireworks viewing areas."

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said that officers would not be enforcing masking.

De Blasio also announced there would be a "homecoming" concert in Central Park in August featuring Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen.

