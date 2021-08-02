Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday strongly encouraged local governments to mandate vaccinations for public-facing workers in government-run hospitals and to take other steps to control the rise in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the delta variant.

He also pushed local school districts to mandate that teachers get vaccinated if the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and suggested that if these sectors don't do so, the state may step in and mandate it by law.

The highly contagious delta variant and accompanying sharp jump in COVID-19 cases has turned into a "serious situation," Cuomo said.

The governor again recommended that local governments follow new CDC guidelines on wearing masks in indoor public settings, saying the state cannot issue a mandate without a law being passed. He noted that the daily number of confirmed cases in the state has increased fourfold in the last month.

Speaking after Cuomo in his own briefing, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is urging, but not mandating, that people follow the CDC guidance on vaccinated people wearing a mask in indoor public settings.

De Blasio also announced that, effective immediately, newly hired city workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cuomo repeated his message to private businesses that they should strongly consider permitting only vaccinated people.

"I believe it's in your best business interest," he said. "It's going to help your business, not hurt you."

Long Island businesses surveyed by Newsday have not responded favorably to the suggestion.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

