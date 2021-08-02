TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Cuomo pushes local governments for action on COVID-19 vaccines, masks

On Monday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said that

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged local government to adopt the CDC's revised indoor masking guidance and for local school districts to consider mandatory teacher vaccinations if  COVID cases continue to rise.  Credit: NY Governor's Office

By Newsday Staff
Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday strongly encouraged local governments to mandate vaccinations for public-facing workers in government-run hospitals and to take other steps to control the rise in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the delta variant.

He also pushed local school districts to mandate that teachers get vaccinated if the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and suggested that if these sectors don't do so, the state may step in and mandate it by law.

The highly contagious delta variant and accompanying sharp jump in COVID-19 cases has turned into a "serious situation," Cuomo said.

The governor again recommended that local governments follow new CDC guidelines on wearing masks in indoor public settings, saying the state cannot issue a mandate without a law being passed. He noted that the daily number of confirmed cases in the state has increased fourfold in the last month.

Speaking after Cuomo in his own briefing, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is urging, but not mandating, that people follow the CDC guidance on vaccinated people wearing a mask in indoor public settings.

De Blasio also announced that, effective immediately, newly hired city workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cuomo repeated his message to private businesses that they should strongly consider permitting only vaccinated people.

"I believe it's in your best business interest," he said. "It's going to help your business, not hurt you."

Long Island businesses surveyed by Newsday have not responded favorably to the suggestion.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.

By Newsday Staff

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
A woman breaks down as she prays before
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?