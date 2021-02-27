Nassau Executive Laura Curran in COVID-19 quarantine

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she began a period of COVID-19 quarantine Saturday after being notified that she had contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

Curran, 53, said she was notified of the contact shortly after a news conference in Elmont on Saturday. She said she is feeling "fit as a fiddle" and has received a negative test result for the virus. She said she has not received a COVID-19 vaccination yet.

Curran, who lives in Baldwin with her husband and three children, declined to discuss the circumstance surrounding her exposure, and said she is adjusting to the 10-day quarantine period set forth in protocols by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is frustrating," said Curran, who also was in COVID-19 quarantine shortly after the new year. "You think life is starting to get back to normal. But I'll just handle it like everyone else."

Curran said she has set up an office in a guest room where she places her computer on a pile of books for when she does Zoom meetings. She said the quarantine period will not hamper her ability to do her work, which these days focuses on coordinating the delivery of vaccine to residents and helping businesses get back on their feet.

This quarantine, she added, has helped her better understand the experience of so many residents who had to go through it.

"I know it sounds corny but we're all in this together," she said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

She will return to her in-person work March 9, her staff said.

Until then, "When it's time to walk the dog, I'll wear a mask."