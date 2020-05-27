TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
72° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

State senators ask governor to allow outdoor graduations in July

Pictures of Westhampton Beach High School graduates are

Pictures of Westhampton Beach High School graduates are posted along the fence outside the school on May 19. Credit: James Carbone

By Catherine Carrera catherine.carrera@newsday.com
Print

The New York State Senate majority urged Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday to allow "school districts to safely hold high school graduations outdoors and in person in July," saying the ceremonies would follow social distancing and public health guidelines.

"As the state moves forward on reopening and residents embrace new circumstances regarding social gatherings, we believe New York State can find a way to allow our high school seniors to participate in graduation ceremonies outdoors and in-person," read a letter signed by the Democratic state senators. 

The push for outdoor high school graduations follows an announcement earlier this week from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to permit in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6 for middle schools, high schools and colleges.

"We were heartened to learn that New Jersey’s Governor Murphy has allowed such an effort to go forward in that state," the letter stated. "We hope that you will exercise your leadership and permit such gatherings under specified conditions."

State and local elected leaders are specifically calling for high school graduations.

“I think our high school graduates deserve a proper graduation,” said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach). “By the summer, they should be able to perform these ceremonies safely, and I believe if we can begin planning now, we can make this happen.”

School districts would be capable of planning ceremonies that follow public health guidelines, said William Belmont, the school board president in Lynbrook. Belmont said he feels it is unreasonable to allow beaches to reopen while high school graduations remain prohibited.

"There are hundreds, if not thousands, of people on the beach, so why can't these kids sit on a football field 6 feet apart with their parents social distancing on the bleachers?" Belmont said. "They lost their spring sports season, awards night, prom night — all high school seniors want is some semblance of normalcy on their graduation."

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Catherine Carrera catherine.carrera@newsday.com

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

A woman walks past Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe Scenes from the start of LI's Phase One reopening
Construction continues at the new Belmont Arena for Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, delivering his daily Cuomo to Congress: Do 'the right thing' and help NY recover
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
May 27, 2020, webinar topper How to make the most of your child's summer during coronavirus
The Defense Production Act bars hoarding and pricegouging Feds: LI pharmacist hoarded, price gouged N95 masks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search