Some school districts on Long Island are telling students and families that masks are optional Tuesday morning as classes resume after a judge in Nassau County ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul's statewide mandate requiring face coverings inside schools is unconstitutional.

Districts that sent out notices or informed staff that masks are now optional included Massapequa, Lindenhurst, Connetquot, Sayville, South Huntington, Smithtown, Plainedge, North Merrick, East Meadow, Sachem, West Islip, Farmingdale, Franklin Square, Rockville Centre, Harborfields, Copiague, Carle Place, Commack and Bayport-Blue Point.

Until an appeal is filed and the judge’s order is suspended, the districts said, they have no legal authority to require masks.

The judge’s ruling comes amid the omicron variant surge, with elevated cases of COVID-19. Although case numbers are starting to decline, they are still relatively high.

They cautioned, however, that the situation remains fluid and, with the state saying it will quickly appeal the decision, it could soon be suspended.

State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker in Nassau County ruled Monday that Hochul’s statewide mandate can no longer be enforced.

Hochul said Monday evening that the state would appeal Rademaker's decision "immediately."

The State Department of Education on Monday night sent a statement to boards of education and district superintendents statewide that they must continue to enforce the mask rule. The department said the state health department would appeal the ruling, meaning it would be automatically suspended.

But some districts on Long Island were already telling parents Monday night that their children did not need to wear masks to school on Tuesday.

"While it is certain this decision will face legal challenges, until otherwise litigated, mask wearing will be optional for students and staff in the Massapequa Schools beginning Tuesday, January 25, 2022," the Massapequa school district posted on its website.

The Lindenhurst school district issued a similar statement.

"Until otherwise directed, the wearing of masks will be optional for all students and staff members," the district posted on its website Monday night. "We are also aware that this decision will undoubtedly result in an appeal from the state, which could result in the restoration of the mask mandate until the court issues further ruling."

Rademaker's ruling came from a lawsuit brought by a group of parents.

The state law is "violative" of New York’s Constitution, Rademaker wrote, and therefore "null, void and unenforceable as a matter of law." He wrote that the way it was implemented through a state agency, the Department of Health, was illegal.

Bruce Barket, a Garden City-based lawyer, said the judge’s ruling voids state-imposed masking rules — in schools, public places and elsewhere. But once the state appeals, the ruling will automatically be suspended, meaning the masking rules will remain in place, until an appellate court issues its own ruling, Barket said.

Hochul, in a statement, said: "My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

Rademaker's ruling was made a few weeks after Nassau County’s new executive, Bruce Blakeman, issued an order saying local school boards did not have to follow the mask mandate.

Hochul has said local governments do not have the legal authority to override state laws regarding education — a position that was backed by groups, including the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association.

Hochul has threatened to withhold state education department funds from districts that do not follow the mask mandate.

Rademaker wrote that the mandate was issued out of "good intentions" and noted that every New Yorker "wants to put this pandemic behind them." He added that he was not opining about the effectiveness of masks in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he wrote that the mandate was "promulgated and enacted unlawfully" by the state Department of Health. The lawsuit names Hochul and acting State Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary Bassett.

Jay Jacobs, head of the state Democratic Party, said, "I am sure [it] will be overturned on appeal. I believe the governor does have the authority to take actions like the mask mandate, and this is a particularly difficult time. It’s a time of crisis."

Though the crisis seems to be easing, "In the midst of it we needed leadership, and the governor provided that and did so lawfully," he said.

Hochul announced the school mask mandate on Aug. 24, along with mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff, or an option of weekly testing.

The moves were necessary to help bring under control the surging delta variant, she said at the time. "None of us want a rerun of last year’s horrors with COVID-19," she said.

"I’m immediately directing the Department of Health to institute universal masking for anyone entering our schools," Hochul said.

On Aug. 27, an emergency regulation filed by the health department stated that face masks are to be mandated inside all public and private school buildings.

The regulation covers prekindergarten through 12th grade, health department spokeswoman Jill Montag said at the time. An email about the regulation was sent to 5,000 different email addresses, including schools and districts, she said.

Blakeman called Monday’s ruling "a victory for the people of the state of New York, especially our school children."

"And it is exactly what I’ve said all along — that the mandate was unconstitutional, and that if it was tested in court that it would be defeated," he said.

The mask issue has been divisive across Long Island. Last week, a school psychologist and the local teachers union said most students at Connetquot High School are wearing their masks below the nose or chin — or not at all.

School officials denied that, and Hochul said the state is looking into the situation.

With Matthew Chayes and Yancey Roy

Check back for more on this developing story.

