COVID cases close elementary school in Lindenhurst

﻿A Lindenhurst elementary school will close for two weeks after two staffers tested positive for coronavirus, and "a significant number of staff" had enough contact with them to warrant being quarantined, the district said.

In-person sessions are canceled at Daniel Street Elementary School from Nov. 9 to 20, replaced with remote instruction during those days. The building will reopen for instruction on Nov. 23, district Superintendent Daniel Giordano wrote in an email to the school community.

"It is important to note that at this time, none of those contacts are exhibiting any COVID symptoms," the email said. The first staff member’s positive test result was reported to the district Friday, with the second one sometime thereafter, the email said.

This comes as the infection rate has continued to rise on Long Island — it was 1.9% on Thursday, 2.5% on Friday, and 2.6% on Saturday. The statewide rate, including all zones and regions, is 2.35%, according to a Sunday evening news release from the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Schools and districts across Long Island — including Riverhead, Uniondale and Port Washington — that chose to open during the coronavirus pandemic have needed to sporadically close upon the discovery of coronavirus cases to prevent the contagious COVID-19 virus from spreading exponentially.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and to maintain the health and well-being of those at Daniel Street Elementary School, it has been determined that the safest course of action is to operate remotely for the next two weeks while the investigation takes place and the quarantine orders are determined," the letter said.

Speaking Sunday morning on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Cuomo said the worst might be yet to come.

"Look, we're coming up to the worst two months, I think, that we may have seen vis-à-vis COVID. You see the numbers going crazy all across this country, all across the globe, the scientists said this was going to happen. And you're seeing it in the fall with the cold coming back, and we're going to have a long two months," he said.

Cuomo’s office said in the news release that the positivity rate in hot-spot zones with higher-than-average infection rates across the state, such as Brooklyn, is 3.72%, with 11,672 tests yielding 435 positive results, compared to 2.23% outside of those zones, where there were 133,970 tests and 2,993 positives.

In the so-called "red zones" of Brooklyn — which include ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods that have been particularly hard hit by the virus — the positivity rate was 5.39%, up from 4.64% the day before.

According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, 261,889 New York City residents have tested positive for the virus — a number believed to be much higher, because widespread testing wasn't done early on in the pandemic — with 59,472 people hospitalized, 19,410 confirmed to have died, and an additional 4,664 people suspected to have died but whose deaths weren't confirmed by a lab test.

Speaking on ABC, Cuomo predicted that other states, particularly those who have taken a laissez-faire approach to the virus, could face trouble.

"I think that day is over, and I think you'll see this COVID rebound putting forth a stark reality to governors all across the nation, because it's going to be the states that denied COVID that are now going to be paying the highest price."