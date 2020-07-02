Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone raised the specter of "fiscal ruin" in Huntington if LIPA doesn't ask a judge to delay a verdict in the power authority's case over the Northport power plant's taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter Wednesday to LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone, Bellone said it was “disheartening to hear” that LIPA had declined Huntington’s request to delay settlement talks until 2022 in light of the pandemic.

“Now is not the time, in the midst of the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 virus, to slam the door shut on reaching a fair and equitable solution,” said Bellone, who called a settlement proposed by LIPA last year “unacceptable.”

Bellone asked LIPA to petition the state court to delay any decision on the matter until there’s “greater clarity on the financial impacts” of the virus on local communities.

But LIPA board vice chairman Mark Fischl called the idea of delaying resolution of the tax case for even another year “preposterous.”

“We have bent over backwards to try to settle this case for years,” Fischl said.

Northport residents who gathered at a protest in a village park Wednesday night noted Bellone's letter and urged public officials to resist a settlement.

“We can’t afford this,” Paul Darrigo, a leader of the protest group, Concerned Taxpayers Against LIPA.

Darrigo asserted residents will see annual tax increases in the thousands of dollars, while typical LIPA ratepayers will only see around 30 cents a year in savings from any tax settlement.

The group wants LIPA to cease its tax litigation, which seeks to drastically cut the $84 million LIPA currently pays in taxes for the National Grid-owned Northport plant, Long Island’s largest.

Bellone in his letter said, "At this time of extraordinary crisis, a harsh result in the courts could create chaose and fiscal ruin. I therefore urge you to petition the court to delay any decision in this matter until such time that we gain greater clarity on the potential fiscal impacts" of COVID-19.