LIRR management and union leaders are urging workers to do their part to keep the commuter railroad system moving, even as hundreds of employees are on the sidelines, including dozens who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Even with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — the LIRR’s parent agency — scaling back service to accommodate a 90% drop in ridership, and to help limit employees’ exposure to the virus, the rate of infection among the MTA’s 50,000 workers continues to climb at an alarming rate.

As of Tuesday, the MTA was reporting that nearly 600 workers had tested positive for COVID-19, including eight who have died from it. More than 3,000 others have been ordered to quarantine at home because of potential exposure to the virus. Among those infected is the MTA’s top official — chairman and chief executive officer Patrick Foye, who commutes daily on the LIRR’s Port Washington Branch. He has said he has "a very mild case" and is recuperating at home.

At the Long Island Rail Road, as of Wednesday, 69 workers had tested positive, with another 336 quarantined, union officials said. The rate of spread among the workforce has raised concerns among healthy workers, including some who have reached out to Newsday anonymously.

While acknowledging fear among some members, union leaders said, by and large, their members understand the importance of continuing to transport essential workers to and from their jobs. And, as quarantined employees are cleared to return to work, many are doing so. Union officials said 76 LIRR workers on Wednesday alone returned to their jobs after temporarily being forced to stay home.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the job they’re doing in coming in to work and moving service the way they’re moving it,” said Anthony Simon, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, the LIRR’s largest union. “I understand the fear, but we are essential employees. . . . Know this: We are going to do everything in our power to protect them, as well as to protect the riding public.”

The MTA has said it’s taken several measures to protect its employees from the spread of the virus, including by suspending cash transactions on LIRR trains and by increasing the frequency and intensity of disinfecting efforts in trains, stations and employee facilities.

The MTA has also distributed 240,000 masks and 3.2 million gloves to employees whose jobs require it, although those protections remain optional for most LIRR employees, including front-line conductors who walk through train cars and collect fares from riders.

“Additionally, the MTA continues to replenish and maintain a stockpile of these essential items so that we can continue to distribute them as we have not yet reached the apex of the crisis and expect it to continue for some time,” MTA chief safety officer Patrick Warren said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s crucial that we have the ability to protect our workforce and customers, not just today — but going forward during this unprecedented event.”

Christopher Natale, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Local 56, which represents about 900 LIRR workers, pointed to other critical changes in protocol that are less noticeable to the public. Work crews are being allowed to travel directly to job sites from their homes using their personal vehicles — minimizing interaction with other workers at headquarters and in company trucks that sometimes transport six workers at a time.

Natale said employees are also working in pairs, rather than in larger groups, staggering their hours, and trying their best to keep their distance from one another.

“There are a lot of members who are really afraid to come to work, and they are able to call out sick if that’s a problem. But the majority have been coming in. I think they understand how critical it is that we continue to work,” said Natale, who praised railroad management for its efforts in protecting workers.

“If we ask for something safety related, they’re bending over backwards to get it for us. There’s none of that normal, day-to-day bargaining,” Natale added. “Everybody’s kind of chipping in together — like it’s a war.”

LIRR president Phillip Eng has also defended the decision to move ahead with “state of good repair” maintenance projects throughout the railroad system, saying that they are essential to keeping trains operating both now and once the pandemic is resolved.

“All of that ties to reliable, safe service,” Eng said at a March 19 news conference. “And that is critical, whether we’re running today during this crisis, or running our regular service.”