Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Long Island Rail Road commuters who have been staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to face problems trying to avoid paying for LIRR trips they are not making.

From delays in getting refunds for unused tickets, to receiving — and being billed for — mail-order tickets they canceled in advance, some LIRR customers say they’ve had a hard time avoiding commuting costs, even though they stopped commuting weeks ago.

Some of the problems stem from confusion over separate processes to cancel a ticket: through the LIRR and the wage deduction programs that many commuters use to pay their tickets. The LIRR acknowledges some problems are due to an overwhelming increase in ticket cancellations and refund requests. Those who have received unwanted monthly tickets can return them and get their money back, the LIRR said.

“I definitely canceled it,” said Farmingdale commuter Kathie Domney, who recently received her $308 May ticket in the mail, despite suspending her “Mail & Ride” account in March. She quickly sent back the May ticket via certified mail. “So we’ll see what happens in June.”

LIRR officials said they've been able to process about 80% of monthly ticket returns/refund requests before billing occurred, despite staffing shortages and other limitations caused by employees working from home. As an example, LIRR officials noted that processing refunds for unused, returned tickets requires someone to pick up the tickets from a mailroom at the railroad's Jamaica, Queens, headquarters.

The LIRR has cautioned that refunds are taking longer than usual to process.

"Please keep in mind that many of the LIRR"s nonessential employees are working modified scheduled due to COVID-19," the LIRR said in a message to customers. "We ask for your patience at this time."

One complicating factor for canceling monthly LIRR tickets is the fact that some commuters pay for their tickets using WageWorks, a benefit program offered by many employers that allows enrollees to pay with pretaxed dollars deducted from their paychecks. In addition to contacting the LIRR to cancel a monthly ticket, WageWorks enrollees have to separately cancel payment through the program provider.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Pass-holders had to contact WageWorks by April 4, and the LIRR by April 10, to cancel their tickets for May.

“As the coronavirus situation develops, we are working diligently to ensure continuity for our members’ commuter benefit,” WageWorks spokeswoman Maureen Locus said. “Long Island Rail Road passengers received communication related to COVID-19 and how to return their Mail & Ride tickets for a credit on their Mail & Ride accounts.”

LIRR officials have told riders they are unable to provide cash refunds for purchases made with pretax funds. Instead, the railroad provides customers a credit that can be applied to a future monthly ticket purchase. After canceling April's ticket, Ronkonkoma commuter Yvonne Sing said the railroad used the credit to bill her for her May ticket, which she thought she also had canceled.

“Then my May ticket comes, and I’m like, ‘What the heck is this?’ ” said Sing, who pays $405 for her ticket each month, and believes the coordination between the LIRR and WageWorks has been unnecessarily convoluted.

“They manage to communicate with each other when they want your money, but there’s no communication when you’re trying to cancel something out. It’s the strangest thing,” Sing said.

Ridership has plummeted by more than 95%, as compared to the same period last year, since riders began staying home in March.

Following complaints from riders who applied for partial refunds for their March tickets, and got little or nothing back from the LIRR, the railroad has made some changes to its refund protocols, including by waiving the $10 refund fee for unused Mail & Ride tickets, and by offering to review refund calculations for customers who can provide employer documentation of when they started working from home.

Commuters looking to cancel their June tickets should contact the LIRR by May 12, and WageWorks by Monday, officials from both organizations said.