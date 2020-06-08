More people returning to jobs in New York City means more people returning to the trains that bring them there, but the scene on the Long Island Rail Road on Monday morning was far from that of a pre-pandemic rush hour.

At Hicksville — the LIRR’s busiest Long Island station — there were only a few dozen commuters waiting for a westbound train at any given time Monday morning, and plenty of parking spaces in the station lot. Nevertheless, the railroad, which had been operating a reduced schedule since March, restored about 90% of its usual weekday service Monday morning.

Those who were returning to the system after staying home for the last two months were greeted by floor markings to keep them socially distant as they waited to use the ticket vending machine, and a “sanitation station” with uniformed LIRR personnel handing out bottles of hand sanitizer and face masks to those who need them.

“I am starting to feel comfortable. Am I as comfortable as I was before the pandemic? Obviously not . . . But I do think the railroad is taking all the steps that it needs to,” said Paul Sathue, 57 of Levittown, who, like most passengers, wore a mask as he waited for his train on the Hicksville platform. “Once I get into the city, I’m expecting, obviously, more crowds. So I’m going to be a little more aware of my surroundings and making sure I can try to social distance as much as possible.”

LIRR ridership plummeted by about 97% at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has rebounded slightly in recent weeks to about 90% of usual levels, officials have said. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the LIRR’s parent organization, has predicted ridership will steadily climb with each phase of New York City’s reopening, with as many as around 60% of riders returning to the system by year’s end.

“For the last two weeks, it has begun to get back to normal,” said Sigfried Norman, 59, of Westbury, who has been riding the train out of Hicksville throughout the pandemic, and added that at the height of it, there were sometimes just 10 people on an entire train. These days, he said he’ll see as many as 10 people in a single car, and he expects that to grow in the coming days.

“Then you’re going to have people sitting next to each other,” said Norman, a computer engineer. “That would be the concern — where there is no 6-foot social distancing.”

Although many LIRR commuters said they did not notice a difference in the number of people taking trains Monday, railroad president Phillip Eng said there was a “slight increase” in ridership during the early morning hours, when construction workers typically take the train. Construction jobs are among those allowed to resume under Phase 1 of New York City’s reopening.

Before boarding a train to head to his Jamaica office, Eng greeted commuters at Ronkonkoma — the LIRR’s key Suffolk hub. There, Eng handed out masks and spoke about the railroad’s efforts to address the pandemic since March, including daily disinfecting of trains and stations, and banning cash transactions.

“All of those things are to give the riders a sense of comfort and to help stop the spread,” Eng told 103.9 FM LI News Radio later Monday morning. “We want to make the riders that are returning feel comfortable.”

The MTA offered similar assurances to riders on the New York City Transit subway system, which also restored most regular weekday service in time for the Monday morning commute. Transit interim president Sarah Feinberg, speaking to PIX 11, said between 200,000 and 300,000 subway riders were expected to return to the system Monday.

“I've been out since about 5:30. And almost everyone I've seen is wearing a mask. And, so, that kind of mask compliance is really important. And it's just gratifying because that's what needs to happen,” said Feinberg, who acknowledged that widely accepted social distancing standards may be challenging on the subways. “If 6 feet is possible great. If 3 feet is possible, great. There are going to be some cars, some trains during rush hour today where none of that is possible.”