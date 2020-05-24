Long Beach man charged with beach pass fraud, cops say

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly sold two seasonal passes to the beach in Long Beach — accessible only to the city’s residents as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — to an undercover police officer for hundreds of dollars more than they're worth.

Damian Davidson, a 32-year-old Long Beach resident, was charged with second-degree scheme to defraud, police said. His arrest comes as officials in shore communities took steps to discourage an influx of crowds from New York City, which has banned swimming, barbecues and other activities on its beaches.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who had expressed concerns about overcrowding on Long Island beaches after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York would ban most activities on its beaches, compared the alleged sale of beach passes to price gouging for essential items.

“People should not sell passes, they should not sneak onto beaches,” Kaminsky said. “They should give their neighbors space. If we want safer beaches, everybody will have to work together. This pandemic has brought out the best and the worst in people.”

According to Long Beach police, Davidson purchased four seasonal beach passes for $140 total from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and then posted an ad on Craiglist offering them for $250 each.

“With (New York) city beaches closed and island beaches being resident-only, I have family beach passes for Long beach for sale 250$ (sic) price negotiable passes good all summer,” the ad said, according to police.

Davidson resold two of the passes to an undercover cop for a total of $260, police said. After a foot pursuit, the defendant was arrested by detectives and brought to the Long Beach Police Department for processing. He will be issued a desk appearance ticket and order to return to Long Beach city court.

Davidson could not be reached for comment.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

John McNally, a spokesman for the City of Long Beach, declined to comment on what he called a police matter.

Long Beach city officials voted last week to reopen its 2.2-mile-long boardwalk, which had been closed for two months amid fears of spreading COVID-19, and to restrict access to beaches to city residents only.

The city has banned group activities on the beach, such as volleyball. Beachgoers who don’t live together much stay six feet apart, The city will keep capacity of the beach at 50%.