State approves closure of Long Beach boardwalk

The New York State Department of Health retroactively approved the closure of the Long Beach boardwalk this week, prompting a Long Beach attorney to withdraw his lawsuit seeking to lift a shutdown of the boardwalk.

Long Beach city officials closed the boardwalk indefinitely on March 26 over worries during the COVID-19 pandemic of overcrowding on the city’s 2.2-mile beachfront walkway.

State health officials notified Interim City Manager Donna Gayden Sunday that the city’s emergency order was approved. City officials said the boardwalk will remain closed as long as public health is a concern and the city’s local emergency order is in place.

“We are pleased the plaintiffs have dropped their suit,” city officials said in a statement Wednesday. “We will continue to do everything possible to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

Officials also said they were monitoring crowds throughout the city and increasing police enforcement of social distancing on streets, near the beach and at local businesses.

Long Beach attorney Frank McQuade, who previously ran for Nassau County district attorney, filed a lawsuit Friday arguing the boardwalk should be reopened because the city failed to seek approval from the department of health at least 24 hours before the closure. McQuade also argued the city created a separate crisis by forcing residents to clog streets, sidewalks and beach access points

McQuade and his Long Beach-based attorney Scott Cohen had said they would withdraw the challenge after the state’s order issued Sunday. McQuade said the suit wasn’t only aimed at reopening the boardwalk, but to protect civil liberties and follow state law.

“The Long Beach City Council took the steps required by due process and law to legally close the Boardwalk. I commend them for acting reasonably and responsibly, as I fully knew they would do,” McQuade said in a statement Wednesday. "The case was amicably settled with minor tweaking of the legal requirements to properly close the Boardwalk, which took mere days to resolve after the suit was filed. Reopening the Boardwalk was never even the prime goal of the suit, much less the only goal.”

Long Beach had 349 positive coronavirus cases as of Monday, according to Nassau health officials. City officials were concerned that the boardwalk could serve as an infection point as people looked to go outside for exercise during warmer weather.

The beach remains open, although the city’s beach season doesn’t begin until Memorial Day, when beach passes are required and lifeguards will be on duty. The beach can now only be accessed from end streets, such as New York Avenue and Pacific Boulevard.