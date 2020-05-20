Long Beach boardwalk to reopen Thursday

Long Beach city officials voted Tuesday night to reopen its boardwalk beginning Thursday morning and will restrict beach access to city residents only.

The boardwalk, which has been closed for two months amid fears of spreading COVID-19, will be open to everyone daily from dawn until dusk. Beaches will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends only starting Saturday through June 28. They will then be open daily during those hours through Labor Day.

“We get it. People are cooped up and punch happy and want to get out,” Long Beach City Council president John Bendo said. “We did everything we can to make this happen. We don’t want the governor to say Long Beach isn’t doing it right and shut us down, so we lose summer altogether.”

Residents are asked to wear masks on the boardwalk and beach ramps when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible, and signs will be added to the boardwalk to remind people to stay apart.

The city will also limit bike access on the boardwalk for cyclists from sunrise until 10 a.m.

No gatherings on the boardwalk will be allowed, and it will be open for exercise and active use only. Every other bench on the boardwalk will be blocked off. And the boardwalk will be patrolled by special summer police officers.

Beachgoers who don’t live together must stay 6 feet apart, and no groups of more than 10 people will be allowed on the beach at a time. No group activities, such as volleyball, will be permitted. Beach showers will be closed.

The city will keep capacity of the beach to 50% and close sections of the beach that reach capacity.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) has advocated New York City open its beaches to alleviate the pressure on Long Island.

He said residents have to maintain proper social distancing to keep the Long Beach boardwalk open.

"Count me as one of the Long Beach residents who feels like a good friend has been missing since the boardwalk closure," Kaminsky said. "But it will be up to all of us to ensure it is used responsibly so that it remains open for the rest of the summer and beyond."