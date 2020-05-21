Crowds welcome a return to Long Beach boardwalk

The iconic Long Beach boardwalk reopened Thursday morning to a large group of residents walking, running and biking along the beach.

City officials removed barriers to the 2.2-mile stretch at 6 a.m. to those looking to return to the boardwalk after it closed in March because of growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

City Council members announced this week that the boardwalk would reopen to everyone, but that beach access, starting Saturday, would be limited to residents only.

City officials said crowds Thursday mostly practiced social distancing and wore masks. Biking was allowed until 10 a.m.

“It looks good,” city spokesman John McNally said. “A vast majority of people are wearing masks. Our special summer officers are handing out masks to those that don’t have them. We’re looking to educate everyone of the new rules.”

Masks are only required when social distancing of 6 feet from people other than family members is not possible. Residents are also asked to carry a mask in case they come in close contact with other people.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said he went for a 4.2-mile run on the boardwalk shortly after 7 a.m. He said most people were exercising, with many runners and bikers not wearing masks, but keeping to their own groups.

“It was packed. It was definitely more crowded. Everyone was cheering and waving to each other and really happy to be out there,” Kaminsky said. “People live on the South Shore of Long Island so they can have access to the shoreline and the boardwalk is a tremendous part of it. It’s part of our identity, more than anything else. To have it back is tremendous for your psyche and spirit.”