Long Beach officials announce new beach, boardwalk restrictions

Long Beach officials are barring nonresidents from the beach on weekends and cutting off beach and boardwalk access nightly in reaction to a gathering of hundreds of unmasked young adults on Saturday night.

The gathering was the latest incident in the city of a large group violating the governor's executive order mandating social distancing, officials said.

Several heads of departments in the city met Monday to discuss the new strategy and Acting City Manager Donna Gayden issued an executive order to limit beach hours and close off access to the beach nightly starting at 8 p.m.

Lifeguards will remain on duty until 6 p.m., when swimming typically closes, and a smaller lifeguard staff will be present until 7 p.m. No one will be allowed on the beach or in the water after 8 p.m.

The city will also close its 2.2-mile boardwalk nightly at 9 p.m. and restrict access to the boardwalk with barricades. The boardwalk will reopen around sunrise daily, while beach pass sales will begin at 9 a.m. and lifeguards will resume duty at that time.

The moves come after county and state officials, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, said the display of young revelers flouting the governor’s executive order mandating social distancing is an example of what could undo the state’s progress against COVID-19.

Cuomo and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran renewed calls for tightening Long Island’s adherence to Cuomo’s executive order calling for the wearing of masks and keeping apart at least six feet after footage surfaced of Long Beach’s boardwalk and beach teeming with young people who apparently defied the order.

Acting Long Beach Police Commissioner Philip L. Ragona said Monday that some of the up to 800 young people were drinking alcohol, which is prohibited at the beach, and getting into fights as well, adding that investigators are examining video footage to determine if any of them would be issued summonses or arrested.

He also said some threw bottles at police and surrounded a police vehicle before officers were able to disperse the crowd. No arrests have been made nor summonses issued.

The incident began as a “sunset watching” event promoted through social media, Ragona said, adding that trouble started at about 9:45 p.m. and ended when about 24 officers, 14 from Long Beach and 10 from Nassau County, broke up the crowd by 12:15 a.m.

But the July 18 event was only the latest of several that have occurred on Long Island in recent weeks, including Fourth of July weekend parties on Fire Island and gatherings where as many as 10 Smith Point and Cupsogue county beach lifeguards may have contracted the coronavirus.

“It’s stupid to act that way right now,” said Cuomo spokesman Jason Conwall on Monday, referring to the Long Beach incident. “Based on what we can see and what was reported, this is an example of the stupid behavior to which the governor is referring … We’ve had months and months of facts and data. This is a real thing and people need to take it seriously.”

Curran was also disappointed by the apparent disregard for the order.

“Long Island has successfully crushed the curve because residents are doing a great job following the rules,” she said in a statement. “However, COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared and what comes next depends on all of us. Nassau County will continue to take seriously our critical enforcement responsibility so that we can continue moving forward.”

Residents and other officials had various reactions to the new restrictions.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” said David Katof, 74, a longtime resident who said the city has long neglected properly patrolling the beach. “If you can’t run your business, you close it.”

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said the change will help some and hurt others.

"I think it is a real shame that the actions of a reckless few are going to create hardship for everyone else," he said, calling the decisions a major trade-off since businesses on the beach make money during the evenings. "But having a massive outbreak and ruining the progress we've made on flattening the curve is an unacceptable result and I believe that is what's motivating the city's actions."

With Michael Gormley