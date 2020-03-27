Loans, advice available to LI businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Kevin Law, president and CEO of the Long Island Association, discussed the governmental resources available to business owners in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Friday and answered their questions.

About 600 people registered for the virtual town hall, which was organized by Newsday and the LIA.

Watch video of the entire 40-minute event. You can also scroll below to see the powerpoint presentation.