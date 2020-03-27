TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
64° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Loans, advice available to LI businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Kevin Law, president and CEO of the Long Island Association, discussed the governmental resources available to business owners in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Friday and answered their questions. About 600 people registered for the virtual town hall, which was organized by Newsday and the LIA. Click here to see the Powerpoint presentation.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Kevin Law, president and CEO of the Long Island Association, discussed the governmental resources available to business owners in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Friday and answered their questions.

About 600 people registered for the virtual town hall, which was organized by Newsday and the LIA.

Watch video of the entire 40-minute event. You can also scroll below to see the powerpoint presentation.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks to Cuomo: NY schools closed another 2 weeks; state's COVID-19 cases pass 44,000
Officials check people in as they arrive for Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Kevin Law, president and CEO of the Long Loans, advice available to LI businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes to Trump
Hofstra University offers virtual campus tours using 3D College-bound high school seniors challenged by virus
Asia Lee of Dix Hills, whose son tested Long Islanders share tales of living with COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search