State and local beaches can reopen next week in advance of Memorial Day, with reduced capacity and restrictions on large gatherings to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said city beaches are not ready to reopen, sparking concern from one state lawmaker that residents could flood into Long Island, creating a "chaotic and untenable situation."

Cuomo's order allows individual municipalities to opt to keep their beaches closed or to provide additional safety enhancements. He said the directive was coordinated with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware.

“If other states were opening and New York wasn’t, you would have had millions of people from New York flooding those beaches," he said. "There would be a problem, and that wouldn’t help anyone.”

All four states will enforce the same rules for its beaches, Cuomo said. Facilities cannot operate at more than 50% capacity, with limits enforced at entrances and parking lots, he said.

Swimming pools, playgrounds, arcades, rides concession stands and picnic areas, where large groups can congregate, will remain shuttered while contact activities such as volleyball and football will be prohibited. Social distancing rules will remain enforced, while staff will be required to wear masks, Cuomo said.

If a local government refuses to carry out the mandates, or cannot enforce the rules because of overcrowding, "We will close the beach the next day.”

De Blasio said city beaches such as Brooklyn's Coney Island or Rockaway Beach in Queens are not ready to reopen.

“It’s painful because we’d all love to be able to go to the beach with the hot weather, but it’s not safe yet,” the mayor said at his daily briefing.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said de Blasio's decision could create an "untenable situation on Long Island. For the good and health of all New Yorkers, I call on Mayor de Blasio to ensure that New York City residents have access to their beaches for Memorial Day weekend."

Nassau said it is developing a staffing and enforcement plan, including cashless toll booths and increased signage, at Nickerson Beach, the only county-owned beach.

“Nassau County has been in active communication with state and regional officials regarding new protocols for beaches and solutions to issues such as overcrowding as residents are eager to enjoy the summer after months of isolation," Curran spokeswoman Christine Geed said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has said Smith Point County Park and Cupsogue Beach County Park beaches would open on Memorial Day, with the county's other beaches opening the third week of June.

Suffolk's plan requires visitors to wear masks on boardwalks, stairways and restrooms, but not on the beach or in the water.

Public health experts warn that lifeguards will be risking their lives to save drowning swimmers, who cough, gasp and sputter — potentially infecting their rescuers — during resuscitations.

“The process of rescuing a drowning person will inevitably put a lifeguard at a very high risk of contracting COVID-19 if the drowning victim is infected,” said Dr. Alexander Sergeev, an associate professor in the Department of Social and Public Health at Ohio University.

Unlike some other states, New York is not requiring lifeguards to wear gloves or goggles.

Suffolk said its lifeguards would undergo enhanced training, including using underwater compatible masks when saving swimmers.

With John Asbury, David Olson and Joan Gralla