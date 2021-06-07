New York students will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors on school grounds, but the state’s decision to relax rules ahead of a federal policy change fell short of removing an indoor-mask mandate for K-12 grades as a letter Friday had anticipated.

The revised announcement came Monday in a livestreamed briefing by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo after a weekend of much confusion over masking rules for students, teachers and other staff over what would be the policy for schools going forward.

Cuomo said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "are not going to change their guidance for several weeks" on mask requirements for schools, but New York can take a step on its own since infection levels have fallen here as vaccination rates have risen.

"There is no mandate for masks outside. We’ll leave that up to the local school districts," Cuomo said.

School district officials, teacher unions and parents were surprised at what appeared to be an anticipated reversal of the indoor-mask mandate for this week, after State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker wrote to the CDC indicating that "mask use will be strongly encouraged but not required for students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated" on guidance that was to become effective Monday.

However, Cuomo indicated that all along a decision was going to be announced Monday after consultation with the CDC.

Zucker said his office had discussions with the federal agency to arrive at a decision.

"We spoke to them again this morning and we will get rid of the masks outdoors for kids in school. They are looking at what they want to do at a federal level but they don’t have an answer yet," Zucker said.

The issue has proved contentious as more parents and school officials have sought flexibility on the mask mandate, with many rallying on Long Island to say their children should not be required to cover their mouths and noses through the warm weeks at the end of the school year. Some have also argued that the same children who had to mask up in school were not equally required to do so in camps — a contradiction that Cuomo acknowledged on Monday.

"I always could look right in the camera and say this makes sense for the following reasons," he said of COVID-19 measures. "…You send your child to camp, they don’t have to wear a mask; you send a child to school, they have to wear [a] mask, even outside … if people don’t think the rules are logical, they are not going to want to follow the rules."

Even before Monday's announcements, some districts had adopted less restrictive policies.

At least two Long Island school districts allowed students and staff the option of not wearing face masks on Monday, despite the fact that decision may put them in violation of current state policy.

The Patchogue-Medford School District and Sachem Central School District announced over the weekend that students and staff would have the option to not wear masks on Monday and maintained those protocols, despite an announcement Sunday by state officials that mask requirements remain in place.

The policy confusion stems from the Friday release of a letter to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker saying that the state would lift school mask mandate effective on Monday, in the absence of the CDC providing feedback that would contradict the approach.

That was followed by updated guidance from the New York State Education Department on Sunday that "existing arrangements" requiring universal mask use in schools had not changed, pending the CDC response to the planned lifting of the mandate.

The Patchogue-Medford School District said it allowed students and staff who have been vaccinated the option of not wearing a face mask Monday.

In a website posting on Sunday, Patchogue-Medford told district parents and guardians that given the warm weather expected this week and through the end of the school year, superintendent Donna Jones "has determined that we will offer all staff members and students the option of continuing to wear a mask, based on their individual comfort level with the proposed guidance."

The Sachem Central School District made a similar announcement to students and staff on its district website: "The Sachem Board of Education voted tonight to make masks optional in our schools for students and staff effective June 7, 2021. Students should still wear masks on the buses to and from school. Emails to all families is to follow."

Representatives of both districts on Monday said officials were still trying to get clarification on face mask policies and protocols moving forward.

