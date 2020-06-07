Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Sunday said she is hopeful local schools can host outdoor graduation ceremonies for high school seniors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are really pushing to have outdoor graduations for our seniors,” she said. “I’m speaking to school officials who have very good plans on how we can do this.”

Three people in Nassau County died of coronavirus Saturday and 56 new cases were reported, Curran said. The county had recorded zero deaths for the first time in 81 days on Friday. Nassau and Suffolk begin Phase 2 of the reopening on Wednesday, for retail, barbershops and hair salons, real estate, office jobs and administrative work.

Also Sunday morning, volunteers gathered at the Hillside Islamic Center in New Hyde Park to distribute 20,000 pounds of food to local community organizations.

The effort, organized by the Zakat Foundation of America, a non-profit charity based in Illinois, particularly seeks to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is important to support our community,” said Mohammad Imran Hossain, a regional development specialist at Zakat who oversaw the distribution work on Sunday.

Workers unloaded boxes of fresh apples, zucchini and other produce from a flatbed truck. Luis Mendez, a founder of Empowering Young Professionals of Long Island, picked up 15 boxes. He said his organization would pair the produce with rice and beans and give it out it to dozens of Long Island families on Sunday.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

“The need is big,” Mendez said, noting many people have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Check back for updates on this developing story.