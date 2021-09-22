Long Island registered nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though the seven-day average for positive tests continued a slight decline.

Nassau logged 339 cases, while Suffolk had 454, for a total of 793, according to state data released Wednesday night. Long Island surpassed 1,000 new daily cases several times in recent weeks as the delta variant continued to spread.

As recently as June, the daily total was well under 100.

The seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests on Long Island fell to 3.68% from 3.80%. On June 29, it was 0.35%.

The statewide average was 2.91% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized in New York with the virus dropped by 50 on Wednesday, to 2,352.

"The delta variant is sweeping through the state, causing a surge in COVID cases in our communities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "It is crucial that we stay vigilant. Wash your hands, wear a mask and get vaccinated. It's up to us to prevent our progress against the virus from being undone."

Meanwhile, state officials said Wednesday they will be announcing at some point the Long Island locations among 120 pop-up vaccination sites aimed at increasing COVID-19 inoculations among people ages 12 to 17 — a group Hochul noted is lagging in getting the shots.

The sites will open on a rolling basis throughout a 12-week period as part of the #VaxtoSchool Twitter campaign to vaccinate more young people. Each region will host two events per week. State officials released a partial list of the sites Wednesday, with locations including in New York City and upstate.

An announcement on Long Island pop-up sites should be coming soon, officials said.

In Hempstead, officials said Wednesday, they will be giving away free PPE kits to small businesses and community organizations. The Small Business PPE Giveaway events will be held at 2550 Clubhouse Road in Merrick from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, and volunteer fire and EMS departments are also eligible to receive the free materials.