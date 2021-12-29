CityMD urgent care chain temporarily shutting two more LI locations

The CityMD urgent care chain is temporarily shutting locations in Mineola and Patchogue on Wednesday, citing the need to "preserve our ability to staff our sites" amid the coronavirus pandemic surge, the company said Tuesday on its website.

Those two are among 12 CityMD sites closing temporarily Wednesday in the metropolitan area.

People hoping to get services at the Mineola site at 292 Herricks Rd. are redirected to CityMD Carle Place at 235 Glen Cove Rd.

Those looking for the Patchogue location at 129 Sunrise Hwy. are directed to CityMD Sayville at 5600 Sunrise Hwy.

"Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority," a notice on the CityMD website says. "To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues."

The announced closures on Wednesday come after the company closed locations in Merrick and in Bay Shore on Thursday because they were inundated with people asking for COVID-19 tests and lacked the staff to keep up, the company said.

Those Thursday closures were among 19 CityMD locations temporarily shut in the metropolitan area at the time.

"With 150 sites, patients affected by temporary closings should still have easy and convenient access to a CityMD location," the chain said in a tweet on Tuesday.

There was no information available on the CityMD website on when the locations would reopen.

The media office of Summit Health, which owns CityMD, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

