LI needs federal coronavirus aid, bipartisan group of officials says

A bipartisan group of Long Island elected officials on Wednesday urged the U.S. Senate to provide aid to state and local governments in the next round of federal COVID-19 relief.

“Democrats and Republicans are 100 percent united here on Long Island that we need the federal government to deliver aid to our state, to our counties, to our towns, to our villages and to our school districts,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said at a news conference at Oyster Bay’s public works facility in Syosset. “We're all in this together ... This is not a partisan issue.”

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a relief bill in May that would create a $49 billion fund for state aid to be allocated based on a state's rate of infection, and it also provides $87.5 billion in aid to municipalities with more than 50,000 residents and $37.5 billion in aid to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. The bill, known as the “HEROES Act" and includes about $3 trillion in spending, received a cold reception from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who in June called it “political theater” from the Senate floor.

McConnell said last month that a new pandemic relief bill should include liability protections for companies and organizations that reopen.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said COVID-19 had been “absolutely devastating” on local governments and should not be a “Blue State Red State” issue.

“The fact is though Senator McConnell in Kentucky tries to make this a partisan issue, which is wrong,” King said at the news conference. “This is a tragic way to go about it. But the fact that the virus is now hitting so many of the so-called Red States may cause them to be more realistic and honest about the need to get this aid.”

Long Island elected officials from both political parties joined in calling for Washington to approve aid to state and local governments.

