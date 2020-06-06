An NYPD detective who died May 6 was yet another victim of the coronavirus, his union said.

Det. Christopher McDonnell, 54, of Westchester, had been assigned to the Intelligence Bureau and was a 29-year veteran of the NYPD.

"We now know that he too was a victim of the invisible bullet of this virus," Detectives’ Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said in a statement Friday.

He added, “During these extremely dangerous times for cops across our city, we still continue to deal with the tragedies associated with the coronavirus,”

The detectives' union said McDonnell was the sixth detective killed by the virus, which has felled more than 110,000 Americans.

"Chris was a great cop and loved by all," DiGiacomo said. "The DEA will always be here for Chris’ family — to support them in all that they do.”

DiGiacomo said the Detectives’ Endowment Association will continue do everything possible to ensure detectives have the proper equipment and resources to remain safe.

"New York City detectives will once again help lead New Yorkers through one of the toughest times in history," he said.