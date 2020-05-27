It's a day more than two months in the making.

Many Long Island businesses gradually opened their doors Wednesday for the first time since mid-March, as the state lifted restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The first phase of the reopening in Nassau and Suffolk included low-risk businesses involved in construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade, curbside and in-store pickup for retail, along with agriculture, fishing, forestry and hunting.

But it was anything but the usual for Long Island businesses both large and small. Masks, gloves and social distancing rules remained in effect for patrons and employees while retailers were required to limit occupancy to 50 percent.

Still, the reopening was welcome news for a region desperate for an economic infusion, even as business was slow to return.

These are some of their stories:

The scene in Patchogue

The first day of Long Island’s long-awaited reopening was no different for Blum’s apparel store in Patchogue than any other day during the past two-plus months. Despite online sales and mail orders, business was still terrible.

“Since March 17, it’s tough,” said Marc Siegel, co-owner of the swimwear and intimates shop started by his grandparents 93 years ago.

The store — normally packed this time of year with customers sampling beachwear for summer excursions to Fire Island — was empty Wednesday except for Siegel, co-owner Cherie Alleyne and one other employee.

“You come in here and nothing’s going on,” Siegel said. “And no money coming in.”

“We’ll never recover what we lost,” Alleyne added.

Blum’s was one of the few Patchogue retail stores open Wednesday. Its next-door neighbor, The Colony Shop, remained dark, as were jewelry stores and clothing boutiques. Some had signs in the windows directing customers to websites for online orders. A candy shop on East Main Street was closed Wednesday with its windows covered by paper and a “Store for Rent” sign.

Siegel’s store, which began online sales several years ago and has customers throughout the metropolitan area, was better positioned for the state “pause” than other retail shops.

But while online and mail order sales have tripled since March, Siegel said the store really needs old-fashioned foot traffic to thrive.

“We used to get a lot of people coming through, going to the corner stores,” Siegel said. “Now you can’t do it.”

— Carl MacGowan

In-store pickup in Commack

Tandy Jeckel's phone had been ringing off the hook all morning.

Jeckel's shop, TandyWear, a clothing boutique in Commack known for women’s fashions and colorful face masks, reopened its doors for in-store pickup Wednesday.

“I’m just ecstatic about the fact that people can come in," said Jecklel, 54. "People are feeling human again. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel."

Last month, TandyWear, located on Commack Road, reopened to the public for curbside pickup and delivery only after what Jeckel describes as two long weeks without business. She was allowed to institute curbside pickup then because the store sells masks, she said.

Jeckel's brick-and-mortar shop saw an avid response to curbside pickup for the fashion masks, she said, adding that Memorial Day weekend saw a flood of pickup orders.

“People would come for [curbside] pickup and say, ‘I can’t wait to just come in and peek,’" she said. "We’re sold out already of so much.”

— Meghan Giannotta

Impact on health care

Long Island's reopening may be more psychological than official for health care groups that have been busy throughout the pandemic. But they'll still feel an impact, experts said.

For example, more patients will be willing to visit medical practices for care, and that will leave high risk patients behind, said Dr. Avni Thakore, chief medical officer for Catholic Health Services' medical group, which launched telehealth services to see patients remotely throughout the pandemic.

But some patients, including the elderly, low-income or non-English speaking ones, have not been as quick to latch on to remote services, he said. Downloading apps and signing in has proved difficult for some, Thakore said. For others, the cost of the technology needed to use an app has priced them out of remote care.

Now, CHS has launched a new version of its service, hoping it will help reach high-risk patients dealing with diabetes and heart disease in time for phase one.

"We can send a secure link directly to a caregiver, who can launch the visit directly from their phone or computer," she said. "It's completely secure, and it's much easier for some. I've had sons and daughters tell me that they'll launch the visit, because it's too much for their parents to understand."

— David Reich-Hale

Boat captains restart operations

Long Island’s fleet of hundreds of party and charter fishing boats — operating from Huntington to the Captree Boat Basin in Babylon and from Freeport to Montauk — have been approved to reopen, and some are already on the water.

Boat captains have been eager to restart seasonal operations since the lockdown took effect in March. Striped bass season opened April 15; fluke opened May 4 and bluefish season is year-round. Commercial fishing, considered an essential business by the state, wasn't impacted by the lockdown, although the closure of restaurants sharply impacted commercial sales.

While party and charterboats operate year-round, the season starts in earnest in May around Memorial Day. With the green light this week, many see a chance to salvage the season, although social distancing rules means limiting passengers.

Neil Delanoy, owner of the Laura Lee partyboat at the Captree Boat Basin in Babylon, said he had his first two trips starting at 7 a.m., fishing for fluke. The boats, which normally carry up to 80 people, have been limited to 29, and all customers must wear masks and buy tickets online to help with potential contract tracing.

“This is a lot better than starting in July,” he said of the prospect of for-hire fishing boats being included in a later phase of reopening. It made sense to open now, he said, because New Jersey and Connecticut boats are already going out.

Dan Buckley, captain and owner of the Orient Star V in Orient Point, said he is planning his first fishing trip for Saturday.

“Everybody is going to be required to wear a mask and we’re limiting the number of passengers on board,” he said. Hand washing and had sanitizer will be readily available and “there will be restrictions on people inside the cabin. For the most part we will have people use common sense.” People not feeling well will be asked to stay home.

While Buckley said he has lost about three weeks of income, he realizes it could have been worse.

“We weren’t sure what was going to happen,” he said. “There was a lot of uncertainty out there.”

— Mark Harrington

Check back for updates on this developing story