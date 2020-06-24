Guidelines and programs

CDC’s Resuming Business Toolkit can be found here.

New York Forward, official guidelines from New York State for the phases of reopening, are here.

U.S. Small Business Administration has put together a guide for small businesses affected by the pandemic, with info on workforce, funding and relief efforts. Information about SBA Payroll Protection Program is here.

Suffolk County Business Industry Sector Operating and Reopening Best Practices: Eight page collection of local and national resources to assist businesses in various sector as they reopen can be found here.

New York State Small Business Development Center works to help small businesses with the challenges presented by COVID-19. The Center has developed a list of resources for small businesses. nyssbdc.org, 800-732-SBDC

Suffolk Community College Entrepreneurial Assistance Program in Brentwood provides training courses and seminars to those who are starting or expanding their own businesses. 631-851-6214

Hofstra University’s Business Development Center provides education and support to business owners through seminars, workshops and boot camps. bdc@hofstra.edu or call 516-463-7214.

The Main Street Lending Program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is intended to enhance support for small and mid-sized businesses by offering 4-year loans to companies employing up to 10,000 workers or with revenues of less than $2.5 billion.

Paycheck Protection Program information can be found here.

Farmingdale Small Business Development Center: Serving Nassau, Suffolk Counties

934-420-2765, fax: 934-420-2895, farmingdale.edu/sbdc; Satellite Office, Farmingdale State/E.O.C.: 269 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, 516-564-8672.

Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, Stony Brook University, 631-632-9837, fax: 631-632-7176, stonybrook.edu/sbdc/. Through the “Suffolk Forward” program, the SBDC offers COVID-19 Economic Recovery Assistance with business advisory, workshops and market research, as well as help with disaster applications. Satellite office in Southampton, 631-632-9837.

Long Island SCORE in Hauppauge at 631-454-0771, is a nonprofit organization offering free mentoring and educational workshops for entrepreneurs/small businesses owners.

La Fuerza Unida Community Development Corp., lafuerzacdc.org at 516-922-8100, provides economic growth opportunities to low-income, minority and women owned enterprises. It serves Nassau and Suffolk counties. For information about SBA disaster relief, call or text 516-666-5071 or email: Covid19@Lafuerzacdc.org.

Long Island Development Corporation in Hauppauge at 516-433-5000 and lidc.org, provides low cost loans and technical assistance to help small businesses grow.

Legal

Nassau County Bar Association: Residents and small businesses of Nassau County can email legal questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to covidhelp@nassaubar.org, and a volunteer NCBA attorney will assist with a consultation. Find details here.

Suffolk County Bar Association: Lawyer referral service can be found here. Half-hour consultation with an attorney for $25. 631-234-5577

Phases

An FAQ for Phase 1 of reopening is here.

All your Phase 2 questions are answered here.

Answers to questions about Phase 3 are here.

Chambers of Commerce

U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business lobbying group, publishes new content weekly to help businesses of all sizes in the transition to reopening. The Chamber offers “Ready to Reopen," a strategy guide for small businesses, as well as a weekly “Path Forward” webinar series, where experts discuss issues of interest to employers, like immunity and liability and safety in the workplace. Email: smallbusiness@uschamber.com; Small Business Service: 1-800-638-6582

Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, which can be found at chamber.nyc and reached at 212-686-7220, lists links to disaster loan and grant information for businesses and nonprofits.

Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce provides links to local chambers of commerce in the county.

Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers is comprised of some local chambers of commerce and other business organizations. The Alliance offers a COVID-19 disaster relief resource list that includes Small Business Administration updates. 631-223-8525

Town of East Hampton Chambers of Commerce

Town of Smithtown Chambers of Commerce

Riverhead Chamber of Commerce

Town of Huntington Chamber of Commerce

Town of Islip Chambers of Commerce

Town of Babylon Chambers of Commerce

Town of Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce

Town of Southampton Chamber of Commerce, 631-283-0402

Town of Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce

North Fork Chamber of Commerce, 631-765-3161

Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce

Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 516-333-0105

Compiled by Laura Mann, Dorothy Levin, Judy Weinberg, Nyasia Draper, Caroline Curtin