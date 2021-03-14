Expanded operations at wedding venues and restaurants across Long Island start this week as restrictions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic are loosened.

Starting Monday, weddings of up to 150 people will be allowed with restrictions, including 50% capacity. Wedding attendees must also wear masks when they are not seated.

On Friday, maximum capacity for indoor dining will increase to 75% in all parts of the state except New York City where it will increase to 50%.

The latest state update on the coronavirus pandemic reported number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at 4,486, the first day below 4,500 since Dec. 5 and a 52 % decrease from the mid-January peak, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in a news release Sunday.

"We're opening new vaccination sites and getting shots in arms across the state, but we're going to need more supply to reach a bigger portion of the population," Cuomo said. "In the meantime, New Yorkers should wear masks, wash their hands and stay socially distanced. New York has come a long way in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, and although we're making progress every day, we need New Yorkers to stay safe until we defeat the COVID beast."

The continued gradual reopening of the economy comes as New York City marks a grim milestone Sunday — the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in the five boroughs.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation, said he was hopeful vaccination efforts would keep the city "one step ahead" of virus variants, but said the state was not allocating the city enough doses. He noted New York City has so far vaccinated 2.8 million people, but that it could be vaccinating 500,000 more daily.

"We're vaccinating people, not just for the city, but also from the suburbs and surrounding states," de Blasio told CBS’ Margaret Brennan. "We need our fair share. But we don't have enough control of our own destiny in this city and in cities around the country."

The state recorded 5,943 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday out of 206,680 tests results for a daily positivity rate of 2.88%, according to statistics released on Sunday. Nassau County accounted for 513 of those new cases and 512 were in Suffolk County.