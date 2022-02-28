LI school districts prepare for 'milestone' of mask mandate's end

Some Long Island school district leaders celebrated the end of the COVID-19 mask mandate and said they will no longer require face coverings starting on Wednesday after Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the hotly contested rule.

"I think it’s a long-awaited milestone and I think it certainly will allow for a feeling of normalcy," said Ann Pedersen, superintendent of the Lawrence school district.

"We haven’t seen the faces of children since March 13, 2020, and we haven’t seen their smiles and they have been amazing," she added. "The students have absolutely been amazing and everybody has been doing what they had to."

On Wednesday, Pedersen said, "We feel we should have a giant banner that says: ‘We did it!’’

But others said they thought Hochul dropped the mandate too soon.

Questions remain around issues such as the future of quarantine policies. Uncertainty persists over whether masking will still be required on school buses as well, with at least one district saying it would be and another superintendent saying her district awaits further guidance on the issue.

Hochul on Sunday announced she was dropping the mandate, but said cities, counties, school districts and even individual schools within a district can continue to require masks if they want to do so.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And families still have the option to send children to school with a mask as well. Some school leaders said they expect a significant portion of parents to continue masking their children.

School officials and Hochul herself warned that bullying of students who continue to wear masks will not be tolerated.

Among districts that said they are making masks optional are Lindenhurst, Cold Spring Harbor, Bayport-Blue Point, Huntington and Half Hollow Hills.

The governor dropped the mandate two days after the CDC declared that under new guidelines Long Island is now a "green zone," where mandatory masking is no longer needed in schools or indoor public places.

Suffolk and Nassau counties say they are dropping the mandate.

Lawrence will make masks optional starting Wednesday, though it is awaiting guidance from the state on what to do concerning quarantines, Pedersen said.

Plainview-Old Bethpage Superintendent Mary O’Meara said the Board of Education will vote Monday night on lifting the mandate.

"Overall we are happy. We think it is the right time," she said, adding that Nassau County’s positivity rate is below 2% and there is about a 90% vaccination rate in the district’s community.

School officials must consider several questions, she said. For example, if a parent wants a student to wear a mask in school — the district does not want the teacher to be the one to ensure that the student is wearing it.

Also, if a student returns from quarantine, current guidance says they must wear a mask upon return to the classroom for five days and that is "kind of giving up that they had COVID," she said.

"In reality, a student may not feel comfortable" letting people know that, she said. "These are some of our concerns and other layers to consider."

While many people were celebrating the end of the mask mandate, some thought it was premature.

Hochul lifted the mandate "too soon," said Philip Cicero, a retired superintendent in Lynbrook. "She should have given it at least until the end of this week."

He noted that many students on Long Island leave during winter vacation for areas where the daily positivity rate is higher than Long Island, and the vaccination rate is lower.

"Principals should be monitoring daily attendance this week to see whether or not there are students out possibly because of COVID signs and symptoms," Cicero said. "Parents returning from hot spot regions with their children should use those test kits that were sent home with many prior to this February recess."

Some educators are worried about dropping the mask mandate in elementary schools, where vaccination rates are low.

About 33% of 5-to-11 year olds in New York State are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. That number is about 71% for 12-to-17 year olds.

Richard Haase, president of the Half Hollow Hills Teachers’ Association, said he hopes an end to the school mask mandate represents a return to normalcy.

He added that with the COVID-19 numbers improving, "there is a lot of hope that we are moving back to normalcy. There are a lot of people who feel it is the right thing to try and hope for the best. But I know there are still going to be people who are going to be fearful."

He anticipates a notable difference in the classroom.

"Teachers love to see their kids’ smiling faces and we are going to love that — we really are," he said. For the kids, it "is going to feel a little bit more natural. But if someone is immunocompromised or scared of the virus and they are in a building of 2,000 people, it can come with some fear too. There are some mixed emotions."

Kevin Coyne, president of the Brentwood Teachers Association and a sixth-grade teacher in the district, said "now is the opportune time" to end the mandate.

"We have followed the science and … it is consistent with other states in our tristate area so I feel we are in the right place and I am happy," he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.