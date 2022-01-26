Masking in LI schools: What happens next

This story was reported by John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Lisa L. Colangelo, Bart Jones, Yancey Roy and Dandan Zou. It was written by Jones.

Long Island schools faced an uncertain return to required masking on Wednesday, as thousands of students went back to class with their faces covered amid a bruising court battle over whether they must continue to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next step in the court fight looms on Friday.

A day after an appellate court judge overturned a ruling that temporarily ended a state mandate requiring masks in schools, students and staff for the most part arrived in schools on Wednesday with the mask back on.

Some students had spent a day — Tuesday — maskless in school and according to some parents it was liberating.

Medical experts and other parents, along with some teachers, said the maskless move was dangerous, especially amid the omicron variant surge that has seen record levels of COVID-19 cases on Long Island and throughout New York State.

They reminded people that the virus is highly contagious and deadly — thousands have died on Long Island and more than 850,000 nationwide. Wearing a mask is a small price to pay to protect the lives of other people and themselves, they said.

Doctors at Cohen Children’s Medical Center said Wednesday they are seeing an increase in the number of young, mostly unvaccinated patients with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious illness that occurs in some kids who have been infected with COVID-19.

Dr. James Schneider, chief of pediatric care, said doctors have been on alert for MIS-C since the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children surged earlier this month.

"I’m definitely seeing an uptick in the number of kids with MIS-C … probably four or five in the ICU over the last week," he said. "Some are quite sick; I actually have one patient who’s one of the sickest I’ve taken care of over the pandemic."

On Wednesday, several hundred people rallied outside the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge to protest the mask mandate. They waved "No More Masks" signs and flags supporting former President Donald Trump and attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

"This is no longer just a message, it's a movement. This has to stop. There’s no trust in leadership in Albany," Suffolk County Legis. Nick Caracappa (R-Selden) said at the rally.

On Tuesday, Appellate Justice Robert J. Miller in Brooklyn imposed a "stay" or temporary suspension on a decision Monday by New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker in Nassau County, who ruled that the state school mask mandate is illegal.

That meant that dozens of Long Island school districts that declared masks optional Tuesday had to go back to requiring them again starting Wednesday.

Commack Interim Superintendent David Flatley estimated that one-third of his district students didn’t wear a mask Tuesday. Some came to school Wednesday without a mask but wore it after the school provided them one.

"Today, we are back to the way we were last week," Flatley said Wednesday. "We haven't had any situations where students refused to put on their masks. … The school day has been routine."

In the next stage of legal arguments over the mandate, lawyers for the state and opponents must submit written arguments to the state Appellate Division — New York’s midlevel appeals court — by 10 a.m. Friday.

There won’t be oral arguments before a judicial panel. Instead, a four-judge panel will review written arguments and issue a decision — but probably not Friday.

The judges will issue a ruling "in an expedited time frame, possibly as early as next week," said Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration.

The losing side could then appeal to New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, to hear the case.

But the Court of Appeals accepts only a fraction of such requests per year. Until the Appellate Division rules on the case, the mask mandate remains in place because of the stay by Miller.

To prepare for what may come next, Flatley said he plans to watch the oral arguments Friday online to get a better sense of the direction the judge may head.

Meanwhile, "we could at the very least finish this week and perhaps have a decision over the weekend to provide our families with some time to digest any changes that might occur," he said.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday in Mineola lamenting Miller’s decision to temporarily keep the mask mandate intact, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, "Until there is a final ruling by the courts, I believe that we have to follow the rule of the law. This is a nation of laws."

Meanwhile, doctors were warning Wednesday about the MIS-C condition in children.

The condition, first identified at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, causes different body parts to become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be deadly. Symptoms can appear three to five weeks after a child has been infected with COVID-19.

Schneider said 10 to 12 children were admitted the hospital with MIS-C in January, many requiring a stay in the intensive care unit. Most of the young patients were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC said there have been 6,431 MIS-C cases and 55 deaths from the illness across the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. While the median age of patients is about 9 years, it has been identified in young infants as well as older teens. About half of the cases are kids between the ages of 5 and 13, the agency said.

Schneider said it’s important for parents to keep an eye out for symptoms that include fever that lasts more than a day or two, rashes, red eyes and gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting and diarrhea — and to take kids with the symptoms to a pediatrician immediately for evaluation.

"Vaccines still remain the most important thing that we can do to prevent a COVID infection, which is the best thing we can possibly do to prevent MIS-C," Schneider said.

COVID-19 indicators in continued to generally decline in data released Wednesday, though they remain at relatively high levels.

The number of new confirmed cases was 1,153 in Nassau, 1,377 in Suffolk and 16,519 statewide.

The seven-day average for positivity fell to 10.88% on Long Island and 9.11% statewide.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 dropped by 519 over the last day, to 9,335. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the figure has dropped by about 2,700 over the past week, as the omicron surge declines.

Statewide, 158 people of all ages died on Tuesday of causes linked to COVID-19, according to state data. The fatalities included 12 in Suffolk and 8 in Nassau.

The school mask mandate is scheduled to expire Feb. 21, at which time Gov. Kathy Hochul could either renew it or let it lapse. She has not said which way she is leaning.

"Now I am so looking forward to the day to say these are history, we don't have to do this any longer. All of us are. I don't want to keep any requirements for safety in place a day longer than necessary," she said Tuesday in Syracuse. "But I will not do it a day before we can do it safely. And that is my commitment."

Another mandate on wearing masks in indoor public places including restaurants, stores and gyms expires Feb. 1. Hochul said last week during a visit to Brookhaven National Laboratories in Upton that she will likely announce that decision on Jan. 31 — based on the latest COVID-19 data.

