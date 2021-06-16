The Long Island ZIP codes that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo singled out as among those with the state’s lowest vaccination rates includes student housing at Hofstra University and LIU Post.

Cuomo on Monday said Hempstead’s 11549 ZIP code and 11548, which includes LIU Post, are in the bottom 10% of vaccination rates in the state. Most of those ZIP codes are upstate.

The 11549 ZIP code includes student housing at Hofstra and has a vaccination rate of 27% of all adults and children who have received at least one dose, according to state data. Statewide, 58% of all residents are at least partially vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers.

Students dominate ZIP code 11549: More than 99% of residents are ages 15 to 24, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The 11548 ZIP code, with a 34.6% vaccination rate, includes many single-family homes in Greenvale in addition to LIU Post. But in a sign of the large student population, the Census Bureau lists more than 40% of the population as ages 15 to 24 — compared with 12.9% for all of Nassau County.

Young people are much less likely to get vaccinated than older adults. Statewide, only 49.4% of residents 16 to 25 have received at least one vaccine dose, compared with 87.6% of those 65 to 74, according to state data as of Tuesday morning.

Hofstra won't know what percent of students are vaccinated until Aug. 1, when students are required to provide proof of vaccination to attend fall classes, said Jean Peden Christodoulou, Hofstra’s associate vice president for student affairs.

Nearly 2,400 students were vaccinated on campus in April and May, but some preferred to wait until they return to their parents' home, and some who live off campus wanted to get vaccinated "closer to where they live," Christodoulou said.

In addition, many students have two addresses: their address when they’re attending classes at Hofstra and their parents’ address, she said.

"In those cases, students could have reported their home address when they filled out their vaccination paperwork," Christodoulou said. "It’s not necessarily a one-to-one match. We know this happened on our campus, but they could have reported it as California."

One ZIP code has what appears to be the lowest vaccination rate in the state: 11794, which includes Stony Brook University housing. It is 95.9% ages 15 to 24, according to Census estimates.

State data released by Suffolk County shows that 200 people were vaccinated in that ZIP code. The Census Bureau lists the population as 3,024. That would mean a vaccination rate of 6.6%.

Postal ZIP codes recorded on vaccination forms typically are the same as the Census Bureau’s "ZIP code tabulation areas," but boundaries sometimes differ, according to the Census Bureau. That appears to be the case with ZIP code 11794.

Stony Brook University, which is requiring all students to get vaccinated before attending classes in the fall, said in an email Wednesday that 77% of students reported in a recent survey that they are vaccinated.