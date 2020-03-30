Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Groups representing Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis sufferers are asking for immediate action to ensure access to drugs relied on for decades to control these diseases. The drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, are becoming difficult to obtain as supplies are steered into experimental treatments for COVID-19 patients.

In a joint letter, the leaders of the Lupus Foundation of America and the Arthritis Foundation called on state pharmacy boards and other “important stakeholders involved with the drug supply chain” to lift new restrictions imposed on dispensing and prescribing the medications, and to divert some of the medications now stockpiled or reserved for hospitals who are using them to treat COVID-19.

“In many cases, patients are forced to ration their medication or go without it altogether, placing them at greater risk of worsening disease,” the group presidents, Ann M. Palmer, of the Arthritis Foundation and Stevan (cq) W. Gibson of the Lupus Foundation of America, wrote in a letter directed to state pharmacy boards.

The drugs are old antimalarial treatments that are also approved by the FDA to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, both autoimmune diseases. Tens of thousands of people use them daily to prevent and treat flares of their disease which can cause extreme pain, fatigue, organ damage and early death. They now feel like their health is being sacrificed in the fight against COVID-19, said Talia Madden, a lupus patient from Island Park.

“It’s almost like we’re trading an issue for an issue,” said Madden, 32, who has used Plaquenil, the brand name for hydroxychloroquine, since she was diagnosed at age 16. “I believe this keeps me alive and the idea of not having this medicine is terrifying to so many of us.”

Madden, a social studies teacher at Oceanside High School, said she has enough to last her two months until the birth of her second child. Women are at greater risk of a flare immediately after giving birth, she said.

New York State this week issued an executive order limiting use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to FDA-approved indications and to state approved clinical trials for COVID-19 patients, and it limited prescriptions to a 14 day supply with no refills. People like Madden typically get prescriptions for a three month supply and forcing such patients to go out every 14 days for supplies would further expose them to infection.

The foundation presidents said that now some boards also require third party approvals for each prescription to certify eligibility, delaying access and burdening medical practices. While recognizing the urgent need for COVID-19 treatments, “we should not deny access to these medications for the people who already rely on them and for whom they are proven to work.”

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

In addition, they sought flexibility so that doctors can continue to prescribe the medications for diseases not FDA-approved but supported by scientific literature, such as juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Sjogren’s Syndrome, sarcoidosis, Q fever, and porphyria cutanea tarda. They said the use of the drug to prevent, rather than treat, COVID-19 was not supported by any studies showing efficacy for that use and should be stopped.

Chloroquine is an older more toxic antimalarial treatment that is a less frequently used medicine for autoimmune diseases, sold under the brand name Aralen.

Monique Gore-Massey, 41, of Brooklyn, is a Lupus Foundation of America Ambassador and Advocate, who has a severe form of lupus and a little over a week’s supply left of the drug she said is the only thing that has helped stabilize her condition. Her disease has caused kidney damage, skin sores and neurological symptoms that have at times put her in a wheelchair.

She said she and her doctors have been “scouring pharmacies” for a supply of the drug she depends on, but have so far come up empty. “I have called, I have tweeted, I have posted,” and she’s called her local U.S. representative to no avail. “I’ve been told by pharmacists it’s a matter of priorities,” she said. “I’m trying to find out what that priority is.”

According to a Lupus Foundation spokesperson, the foundation had seen a positive response from public officials.



