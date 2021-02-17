TODAY'S PAPER
Manhasset school going remote after 38 students test positive for COVID-19

Manhasset Secondary School will switch to remote-only learning

Manhasset Secondary School will switch to remote-only learning next week after more than three dozen students tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Manhasset Secondary School will switch to remote learning next week and all extracurricular activities are suspended after parties and other gatherings have turned into coronavirus "superspreader" events, the school district's superintendent said.

So far, 38 students have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Nassau’s health department to recommend the closure, Schools Superintendent Vincent Butera said in a letter Tuesday.

The school will go to remote-only learning from Feb. 22 to at least Feb. 26. Further, all extracurricular activities, including sports, were halted at least through Feb. 26, Butera said.

Manhasset schools are on winter recess this week.

In his letter, Butera wrote, "Many of the students who have tested positive have been asymptomatic causing a false sense of security."

He added, "These disconcerting actions by members of our community continue to put our entire school community at risk and cause a heightened sense of fear and anxiety."

Any child who attended a party or gathering, or who was in contact with anyone who did so in the last 10 days, should be tested and quarantined, he said.

Positive test results should be reported to the Nassau County Department of Health at 516-227-9570 and by email to Allison Rushforth at allison_rushforth@manhassetschools.org.

The school gym will be open for coronavirus testing of students from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Parents should register in advance, Butera said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

